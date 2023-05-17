camping code changes

The city of West Linn will begin discussing changes to city code regarding homeless camping. 

In the coming weeks the city of West Linn will remove language currently in its code banning camping on public property in order to comply with state and federal laws that go into effect July 1. The West Linn City Council will also continue working on reasonable restrictions for where people experiencing homelessness can rest, and possibly develop a site with resources for them to do so.

The need for new regulations stems from two rulings by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit: Martin v. Boise and Blake v. Grants Pass (sometimes also referred to as Johnson v. Grants Pass). The court ruled that governments cannot punish someone for laying, sitting or sleeping on public property when they have nowhere else to go. Additionally, the court ruled local jurisdictions can implement “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions for when and where people can rest.