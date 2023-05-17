In the coming weeks the city of West Linn will remove language currently in its code banning camping on public property in order to comply with state and federal laws that go into effect July 1. The West Linn City Council will also continue working on reasonable restrictions for where people experiencing homelessness can rest, and possibly develop a site with resources for them to do so.
The need for new regulations stems from two rulings by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit: Martin v. Boise and Blake v. Grants Pass (sometimes also referred to as Johnson v. Grants Pass). The court ruled that governments cannot punish someone for laying, sitting or sleeping on public property when they have nowhere else to go. Additionally, the court ruled local jurisdictions can implement “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions for when and where people can rest.
All four members of the council were on board with removing the current language in city code that violates the new laws, but had no clear idea on additional measures the city should take regarding when and where unhoused people can stay on public property.
The City Council will hold its third discussion on the homelessness ordinance update at a meeting in June. Discussions about the issue on May 8 and May 15 were well attended with several residents voicing their concerns regarding community safety.
Nearly all who testified at the meetings asked the city to make it as difficult as possible for unhoused people to come to West Linn.
“No good deed goes unpunished,” resident George Harper said at the May 15 meeting.
At that meeting, the council also heard from Police Chief Peter Mahuna and Community Services Director Doug Erickson, who has worked with the city’s small unhoused population since taking on that role two years ago.
Mahuna said that Erickson, the West Linn Police Department and behavioral health specialist Amber Hambrick have managed to compassionately deal with people experiencing homelessness in West Linn on a one-on-one basis because the population is so small.
Mahuna also noted that even though the number of unhoused people in West Linn is small, they have impacted the residents and businesses nearest them, leaving garbage and sometimes stealing from businesses.
Both Mahuna and Erickson suggested West Linn take a “wait and see” approach regarding the regulations. They said other nearby jurisdictions like Lake Oswego, Oregon City and Clackamas County have opted for this path.
“If we do something that is different from that approach, we create an attraction,” Mahuna said. “If you build it, they will come, and if we set up an area for 10 people to come, 10 people will move in there. And my fear is we set a limit on it, and 15 show up, how do I decide which five are leaving? You’d put the police in an incredibly difficult position in having to monitor with the scarce resources we currently have.”
Erickson added that this is the best approach because West Linn does not have resources for people experiencing homelessness like other communities do, and keeping the unhoused population small allows him and WLPD to continue working with each person on a compassionate and personal level.
Erickson also noted that most of the people experiencing homelessness in West Linn are there because they have some connection to the town, having lived there previously or knowing people in town.
Councilors lamented that the new laws put cities in a difficult position.
“I’m concerned about the idea of not regulating, because when camping happens we won’t have a way to address it within the confines of our ordinances,” interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said. “I understand right now we’re not enforcing it and that has worked to an extent because we don’t have a huge problem in our community, but we’ve heard tonight that there is a problem in certain localized areas. I don’t feel comfortable saying we’ll wait and see because there are issues.”
The council also questioned what city-owned properties could possibly serve as a site for homeless people to camp. Creating a designated spot to camp would give the city greater legal leeway to remove people camping on other public properties. The city of Wilsonville recently decided to dedicate a portion of the Wilsonville City Hall parking lot and a nearby field to unhoused campers.
City Manager John Williams said that there are a lot of cons associated with creating a campsite at any city-owned property and not a lot of pros. Council President Mary Baumgardner suggested a property the city recently acquired from the Oregon Department of Transportation located off the southbound lane of I-205 just before the 10th Street exit. The city acquired the property to alleviate current overcrowding at its public works operations facility.
Councilor Scott Erwin said the city should enact more restrictions on camping, but he wanted to hear from community members and neighborhoods on how and where to do so.
“Nobody knows the neighborhoods better than the neighborhood associations and hopefully we can get information from the neighborhood associations other than, ‘Don’t put it in our neighborhood,’” Erwin said.