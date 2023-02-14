Tanner Creek Pickleball courts

The city of West Linn will remove two of the four pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park. 

 PMG PHOTO: HOLLY BARTHOLOMEW

In an attempt to ease the stress of nearby residents complaining of noise, the city of West Linn has decided to implement further restrictions of pickleball play at Tanner Creek Park while exploring alternative sites for the popular paddle sport that won’t impact neighbors. 

The West Linn City Council has heard from neighbors living near Tanner Creek Park at its last several meetings. Those neighbors, like others throughout the country who live near pickleball courts, say the noise from the sport is causing major disruptions to their daily life. They have even hinted at legal action against the city if a full ban on pickleball is not instituted at the park. 