In an attempt to ease the stress of nearby residents complaining of noise, the city of West Linn has decided to implement further restrictions of pickleball play at Tanner Creek Park while exploring alternative sites for the popular paddle sport that won’t impact neighbors.
The West Linn City Council has heard from neighbors living near Tanner Creek Park at its last several meetings. Those neighbors, like others throughout the country who live near pickleball courts, say the noise from the sport is causing major disruptions to their daily life. They have even hinted at legal action against the city if a full ban on pickleball is not instituted at the park.
Knowing that pickleball is a popular sport for many West Linn residents, however, City Manager John Williams sought a compromise and decided to reduce the number of pickleball courts at the park from four to two. He also decided to remove the city’s online scheduler for the courts, which the local government believes inadvertently drew more pickleball players to Tanner Creek.
The city will also leave up acoustic fencing that was recently installed with the intent to abate some of the noise.
Williams said he thought these were reasonable restrictions that would hopefully reduce the pickleball noise reaching neighbors. He said the city would gauge the effects of these measures at a later date.
The city will look at other park locations to possibly build new courts further from homes. Williams said the city has considered Willamette Park and Mary S. Young Park as such sites, though he noted the city’s lease of Mary S. Young Park from the state of Oregon might pose an obstacle.
Council President Mary Baumgardner added that she would not want noise from pickleball to disturb wildlife at Mary S. Young.
Williams suggested that an indoor pickleball facility would be a great option, but again, availability of suitable sites is limited. However, the city manager said the parks and recreation department was in talks with the West Linn-Wilsonville School District about using school gyms for pickleball when not in use by the school or other activities.
The three current members of council — Baumgardner, Councilor Bill Relyea and interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky — agreed with Williams that the goal should be to relieve the Tanner Creek neighbors from the burden of the noise while still allowing pickleball to be played in West Linn.
Baumgardner said that while she decided it was not best to ban pickleball at Tanner Creek at this time, she may consider closing the courts if the new restrictions don’t help alleviate the stress of neighbors.
“We’re all going through the growing pains of pickleball in all these communities,” Baumgardner said. “I don’t think Bend wanted to put up courts and spend as much (money) as they must have and then close them. Same with Lake Oswego. We just have to figure this out and we will.”
Lake Oswego recently closed its pickleball courts at George Rogers Park in response to complaints from neighbors.
Relyea suggested there are steps the pickleball players could take to help mitigate sound as well, such as using string racquets — like those for tennis or racquetball — instead of the plastic paddles which make the offending noise when striking a ball.
While not opposed to the sport, neighbors in Tanner Creek still feel there should be a complete ban of pickleball at the park. By previously banning pickleball at Skyline Ridge Park due to similar concerns from neighbors, the Tanner Creek residents believe the city established a precedent that would be upheld by a circuit court judge, according to the comments of Tanner Creek resident Mark Hiefield.
While monitoring the noise at Tanner Creek, Williams said the city would continue to look at other possible pickleball locations, consider how much it would cost to install courts and work with neighbors of those areas to make sure they are on board.
There are still four pickleball courts at Hammerle Park and the city allows players to put up their own pickleball net on the tennis courts at North Willamette Park.