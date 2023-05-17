West Linn to move to hybrid legal service model

The West Linn City Council will hire an in-house city attorney and keep contracting with other legal firms for specialized needs.

 PMG file photo

After deciding to move to a hybrid city attorney model last fall, the city of West Linn continues forward with a recruitment process for a new staff city attorney.

The West Linn City Council approved standards and criteria for a candidate profile to use in the recruitment at a meeting Monday, May 15.