After deciding to move to a hybrid city attorney model last fall, the city of West Linn continues forward with a recruitment process for a new staff city attorney.
The West Linn City Council approved standards and criteria for a candidate profile to use in the recruitment at a meeting Monday, May 15.
Over the past several weeks Lynn Barboza, the recruiter hired for the city attorney search, has worked with community members, staff and councilors to create the ideal candidate profile.
According to the profile, this person would l be a member of the Oregon State Bar with at least five years experience in municipal law.
“Candidates should have knowledge of all areas of municipal law and be able to perform
legal research in complex areas, work independently, and prioritize work to meet the
needs of the City,” the profile states. “Local government experience as in-house legal counsel in Oregon is preferred.”
At Monday’s meeting, the council also selected Councilor Leo Groner to join interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky and several community members on a search committee to narrow down the initial candidate pool.
Once the job is posted, the application period will last 30 days.
Barboza said the search committee will likely convene for the first time in the first week of July to select semifinalists.
The search committee will likely invite final candidates to the city near the end of July.
The new city attorney will eventually run a city legal department with a $1.5 million biennial budget and one legal assistant or paralegal on staff.
After years of debate over city legal structure and multiple ballot measures on the matter, the city last year decided to adopt a “hybrid” legal services model. The city has long used contracted law firms, primarily Jordan Ramis PC, for all legal matters.
Under the new hybrid model, the city attorney and legal assistant would work “in-house” providing legal advice directly to staff and the council. Certain specialized matters will still be handled by an external law firm.