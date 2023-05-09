Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

Homeless people line up for services outside of the Father's Heart Street Ministry in Oregon City. Father's Heart is the nearest shelter to West Linn. 

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

After an at-times lively discussion in a packed council chambers, the West Linn City Council still has several questions about whether to create new regulations for homeless camping in public spaces within the city limits. 

The city of West Linn and other communities throughout the state are considering how to change local camping ordinances in response to a pair of rulings from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Oregon House bills enshrining people’s right to sit, sleep or lie down on public property. 