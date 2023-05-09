After an at-times lively discussion in a packed council chambers, the West Linn City Council still has several questions about whether to create new regulations for homeless camping in public spaces within the city limits.
The city of West Linn and other communities throughout the state are considering how to change local camping ordinances in response to a pair of rulings from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Oregon House bills enshrining people’s right to sit, sleep or lie down on public property.
With a deadline to change local laws by July 1, the city held its first discussion on the matter at a council work session Monday, May 8. The discussion — and possible adoption of new ordinances — will continue at next Monday’s council meeting May 15.
The need for new regulations stems from the two circuit court rulings, Martin v. Boise and Blake v. Grants Pass (sometimes also referred to as Johnson v. Grants Pass).
West Linn City Attorney Bill Monahan kicked off Monday’s discussion by explaining to the council and dozens of interested community members attending the meeting the implications of the rulings and other factors for the city to consider.
West Linn Community Services Director Doug Erickson, who has worked with the city’s small homeless population in the past, also aided the discussion.
“You cannot criminalize somebody’s right to stand, sleep or sit down,” Erickson explained of the Boise and Grants Pass decisions.
Prior to 2018, the city of Boise had laws similar to those in West Linn which barred people from sleeping on public sidewalks or streets. Boise police would cite or arrest people for violating these laws. In 2018 a group of people experiencing homelessness in Boise sued the city in a case that eventually made its way to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Based on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, the court ruled that governments cannot punish someone for lying, sitting or sleeping on public property when they have nowhere else to go.
Monahan explained that the court ruled local jurisdictions can implement “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions for when and where people can rest.
The Grants Pass ruling came after the southern Oregon city tried to update its own ordinances in response to the Boise ruling. A group of people experiencing homelessness in the city sued over the new laws in a case that also wound up in the Ninth Circuit Court.
In the Grants Pass case, the court ruled in 2022 that a city or county cannot arrest or fine someone for sitting, lying or sleeping in a public space.
The court also deemed that people living outdoors must be able to take rudimentary shelter against the elements.
The rulings also weighed what constitutes “true and accurate access to a shelter,” taking into account that some homeless shelters have restrictions based on gender, religion and sobriety and prohibit pets.
Monahan explained that reasonable time, place and manner restrictions the city could place on public camping might include prohibiting tents in streets or next to intersections where they could obstruct a driver’s view.
Following the Boise decision, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bills 3115 and 3124 in 2021. House Bill 3115 required that any city or county laws regulating the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outside on public property are “objectively reasonable.” HB 3124 requires local governments to provide at least 72 hours of notice before removing a campsite and keep personal belongings taken during camp removal in a storage facility in the city.
Community members ask city not to invite people experiencing homelessness
Residents who spoke at Monday’s meeting pleaded with the council to not make it enticing for people experiencing homelessness to come to West Linn. One commenter, Diana Jimenez, said she thought people from other states should not be allowed to move to Oregon to live outside.
“We need to think about the rights of the homeowners and the rights of the homeowners to have a beautiful yard if they want and have their neighborhoods be safe and free from crime,” Jimenez said.
Another woman who testified, Lisa Wolff, suggested the city restrict camping near schools. One man, Jon Amack, asked the city to “push the limits of the law,” saying he’d prefer the city take on legal risks associated with the new laws than the safety risks he presumed more homelessness would bring.
“Don’t make it easy and convenient to be homeless here,” Amack said.
Interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said the laws posed a catch-22 for cities. They can choose to remove bans on camping altogether and not place any restrictions on where people can stay, or they can implement some restrictions but would have to provide resources that may attract people to the area, Bialostosky surmised.
In response to comments, Monahan noted that the city could impose regulations like requiring campers keep their site clean, though such a rule would be hard to enforce, and allow campsites only a certain distance from schools.
He added that police can enforce laws at the camps if illegal activity is taking place.
City Manager John Williams said that every community in Oregon is weighing the same issues while Monahan added that the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners recently decided not to regulate camping, taking a “wait-and-see” approach and the city of Wilsonville established a camping area near City Hall alongside rules and regulations.
Bialostosky said he’d like to learn more about what nearby communities are doing.
“The keys right now are figuring out what other cities are doing around us and taking a look at what our options are if we are to go down the path of regulating,” Bialostosky said. “If we are to go down the path of regulation, we have to find one spot in the city for that.”
Do people experiencing homelessness live in West Linn?
Historically, West Linn has had a very small population of people experiencing homelessness. In 2019, the county estimated the number to be five but Erickson and other staff estimate that the figure is even smaller.
Erickson noted the city has not enforced its camping ban in several years, instead working to connect people living outside with mental health services and other resources.
Prior to construction on and around the Abernethy Bridge, the city’s few people experiencing homelessness stayed under the bridge and around West Bridge Park.
With that area now under construction as part of the I-205 widening and improvements project, people are no longer camping according to Erickson.
Williams noted the limited number of public spaces in town that may work as a campsite, particularly when factoring in proximity to schools, and reminded council that the deadline for changes is only six weeks away.
Councilors expressed a desire to balance compassion for people experiencing homelessness and safety for the community.
“I think we can try to reach a humane and considerate, compassionate result while maintaining (the) safety of our community,” Councilor Scott Erwin said.