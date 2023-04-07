New Athey Creek

Construction work is seen here on the new Athey Creek Middle School, which will open in the fall for the 2023-2024 school year. 

 PMG file photo: Holly Bartholomew

During a relatively quiet Monday night meeting, one topic caused an unexpected cascade of debate and questions from the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board: bidding requirements. Specifically, an amendment was proposed to include “community benefit agreements” that take equity into account in district project bids over $2 million.

As he concluded presenting the amendment to the board, Chief Operating Officer Pat McGough asked, “Can we set a precedent and begin to lead the way? Or just wait for the contracting community to catch up?”