During a relatively quiet Monday night meeting, one topic caused an unexpected cascade of debate and questions from the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board: bidding requirements. Specifically, an amendment was proposed to include “community benefit agreements” that take equity into account in district project bids over $2 million.
As he concluded presenting the amendment to the board, Chief Operating Officer Pat McGough asked, “Can we set a precedent and begin to lead the way? Or just wait for the contracting community to catch up?”
The board voted to adopt the amended board policy, making the district the first in Oregon to approve the progressive approach to contract bidding. While the administrative rules still need to be finalized, the amendment’s approval signifies a step forward for equity and inclusion on the operations side of district planning.
Capital construction program manager Remo Douglas outlined the details of the community benefit agreements and intention of the policy change in a memo sent to the board: “The purpose of this designation is to include requirements in the contract that benefit the community, and more particularly, the trade workers that are engaged in the work.”
The community benefit agreements require contract bidders to “engage in good faith recruitment of minority, women, and service-disabled veteran workers,” meet prevailing Oregon wage requirements, make “employer paid, family health insurance” available to apprenticeable occupations on the project site and provide at least 20% apprenticeship utilization on projects.
Essentially, community benefit agreements set a precedent of equity for partnering contractors who work on school district projects. The expectation is that by setting these requirements, contractors from a larger swath of the community will feel emboldened to bid for district projects.
The topic evoked a considerable amount of debate from board members. Discussion of the policy amendment focused on the community benefit agreement threshold and the extent of required health insurance coverage. The ultimate decision was to go with a $2 million threshold, so the opportunities would be available on a larger group of possible bids.
“(This proposal) is meant for the right people to be able to participate, the people who do value their employees, who do care,” board member Louis Taylor said. “The people who do value women, the people that do value minorities, for people that do value disabled veterans, for people that do value our young people who want to be part of this industry.”
Taylor continued and hoped the amendment would pass so that small business owners and historically underrepresented groups could participate in the bidding process. While the board agreed on the spirit of the proposed policy, there was disagreement and discussion about the extent of the “employer-paid, family health care” requirement of the community benefit agreements.
Board member Kirsten Wyatt said she didn’t want to see trade workers or their employers paying more for health care than they would if there weren’t community benefit agreement requirements at all.
“We’re really concerned about small businesses and giving them an entry into working with us,” Wyatt said. “I would just love more perspective on that (health care coverage) and to understand who this would apply to and that we’re not getting ourselves into a situation where we’re limiting folks who work on our projects from being able to enroll in the health care marketplace.”
The public comments portion of Monday night’s board meeting featured advocacy from local contractors who wanted to make sure the proposal wouldn’t put an undue financial burden on local businesses. Mike Sloop, a community member and certified construction manager, said that providing family health care could be difficult for contractors that are working on shorter term projects.
“What this does is creates a exclusionary process to those that are large contractors,” said Sloop. McGough echoed the concerns of the contracting community that Douglas and himself had consulted.
“We do not want to discourage small and emerging businesses, that would be actually counterproductive to what we’re trying to do,” McGough said.
McGough said that the decision to designate a community bid as a designated community benefit agreement project would still be on a project by project basis. The details of this part of the process will be outlined when district staff and legal counsel write the administrative rules for the amended policy.
Board members and district staff worked with and researched other local review contract boards to see how community benefit agreement requirements had fared. Both McGough and board Chair Chelsea King referenced the successful implementation of Lane County’s community benefit agreements policy. McGough also cited Oregon Senate Bill 518, which if approved this year would establish many of the same requirements that the school board approved on Monday as state law.
The board vote was 3-1 three in favor, with one abstention. According to district Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom, the next steps for the policy include drafting the administrative rules and working with legal counsel. Kilstrom also said that the district may consult with other school districts outside of Oregon that have passed community benefit agreement requirements.