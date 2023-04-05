The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board met for its first session after the end of spring break Monday, April 3.
Board approves community benefit agreements amendment
The school board voted to approve an amendment to the district’s project contract bidding requirements stipulating that all projects over $2 million would require community benefit agreement designation. Community benefit agreements help trade workers hired by school district contractors by requiring their employers to provide prevailing Oregon wage requirements, apprenticeship training and employer-paid family health insurance. They also require the contractors to engage in good faith hiring of minorities, women and disabled veteran workers. After thorough discussion and debate, the board voted to move forward with the amendment and recognized the progress it represented in diversity, equity and inclusion.
District receives clean audit
Laura Caceres, compliance manager for the auditor Pauly Rogers and Co., reported a “clean opinion with no reservations” for the audit of the district’s financial report for the 2022 fiscal year. The auditors found no issues with the financial reports, state minimum standards or federal awards. The audit did include a review of the 2019 capital bond program.
District reviews safety policies
Superintendent Kathy Ludwig reviewed the district’s school safety policies and measures in response to the recent school shooting that took place March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The superintendent emphasized safety continues to be a priority and the district has implemented a three-tiered approach to revising and reviewing its policies. Specifically, the policies cover safe and secure entryways, intrusion-limiting glass in key areas, lockdown hardware, emergency standard response protocols, quarterly joint safety meetings and a district safety website. Ludwig also said national safety consultants TrueNorth had reviewed the district’s policies this year and would be presenting their findings in a subsequent board meeting.
K-5 Literacy Renewal updates
The superintendent also updated the board on the continued K-5 literacy renewal process — a state mandated review that will result in the adoption of an updated reading instruction curriculum. Ludwig plans on including at least one update on the process during each subsequent board meeting.
So far, the renewal process has focused on getting students back on track after hybrid and remote learning during the pandemic and setting district goals for the process. In April and May, the district will provide the opportunity for every K-5 teacher to review the current five comprehensive literacy components and attend professional learning sessions. Then in August, the district will hold a K-5 literacy renewal symposium.