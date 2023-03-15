A committee formed by the West Linn-Wilsonville School District to evaluate nine library books deemed inappropriate by some community members ruled that the texts should remain on shelves, with a couple exceptions.
As detailed in a presentation by Superintendent Kathy Ludwig at a West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting Monday, March 13, the Library Text Review Committee held four meetings to review the following books: “Heartstopper Vol. 1” and “Heartstopper Vol. 2” by Alice Oseman (available at all middle and high schools), “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews (available at two high schools and one middle school), “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin (available at two high schools), “Milk & Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (available at all high schools), “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison (available at Wilsonville High School), “Flamer” by Mike Curato (available at all high schools) and “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins (available at two high schools).
The books cover a range of topics including LGBTQ+ stories, transgender identities, disease and drug addiction.
Ludwig said that, for each book, the committee had three choices: continue to include the material at libraries with no restrictions, restrict it to certain grade or school levels, or remove it entirely. Ultimately, the committee voted to keep the books at their current locations with two exceptions: “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” — a young adult novel about a 17-year-old who befriends a girl with leukemia — would be removed from the middle school level and “Crank” — a novel about addiction — would be restricted to its current place at the high school level.
The nine committee members included two parents with children in district schools, two librarians from middle or high schools, two district administrators, a high school language arts teacher, a high school student and a community member with connections to a library. Members of the committee were asked to read each book, as well as the comments that had been submitted to the district by community members, before voting on their inclusion on library shelves.
“The decisions by the committee are final,” said Ludwig, who added that she did not participate in any of the committee’s work. “It doesn’t go to me or to you, the board. This is the final outcome.”
The books can be reviewed again in three years if a request is made by a student or staff member.
“The report that came to me was that this was a very good example of dialogue that really sought to listen, to understand and to think about each other’s perspective,” Ludwig said.