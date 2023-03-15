032223-bookswltne

A committee recently evaluated whether nine books should continue to be offered at West Linn-Wilsonville School District libraries. 

A committee formed by the West Linn-Wilsonville School District to evaluate nine library books deemed inappropriate by some community members ruled that the texts should remain on shelves, with a couple exceptions.

As detailed in a presentation by Superintendent Kathy Ludwig at a West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting Monday, March 13, the Library Text Review Committee held four meetings to review the following books: “Heartstopper Vol. 1” and “Heartstopper Vol. 2” by Alice Oseman (available at all middle and high schools), “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews (available at two high schools and one middle school), “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin (available at two high schools), “Milk & Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (available at all high schools), “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison (available at Wilsonville High School), “Flamer” by Mike Curato (available at all high schools) and “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins (available at two high schools).

