New Athey Creek Middle School

Construction is progressing steadily on the new Athey Creek Middle School, which will open in the fall for the 2023-2024 school year. 

 PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District and its contracted construction team were fined just under $80,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in December for insufficient stormwater management at the site of the new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street.

DEQ ordered fines of $36,600 to the district and $43,200 to Emerick Construction because construction work at the site caused “turbid” water to run off the site and into the nearby wetlands of the Tualatin River on at least four occasions last spring.