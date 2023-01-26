The West Linn-Wilsonville School District and its contracted construction team were fined just under $80,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in December for insufficient stormwater management at the site of the new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street.
DEQ ordered fines of $36,600 to the district and $43,200 to Emerick Construction because construction work at the site caused “turbid” water to run off the site and into the nearby wetlands of the Tualatin River on at least four occasions last spring.
“DEQ issued this penalty because your construction activities, including land clearing and grading, resulted in multiple, significant discharges of turbid stormwater to wetlands and the Tualatin River,” DEQ’s notice of the penalties to both the district and the construction company stated. “Turbidity in the water column and deposition of sediments can degrade water quality and harm aquatic life by covering up food sources, abrading fish gills and smothering fish eggs and invertebrate organisms.”
The city countered the violations claims in DEQ’s initial notice and DEQ followed up with a list of corrective actions the city should take. Failing to comply with those actions or repeat violations could result in penalties for the city, said DEQ public affairs specialist Lauren Wirtis.
According to the penalty notice to Emerick Construction, dated Dec. 16, DEQ factored in Emerick’s attempts to implement best management practices to stabilize the site when considering the penalty amount.
The district’s penalty notice also said the district should revise its erosion and sediment control plan so that it complies with DEQ’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Construction Stormwater General Permit and matches current site conditions.
According to district communications director Andrew Kilstrom, the district is not responsible for paying the fine issued to Emerick. Kilstrom said the district has already paid its own penalty, opting not to appeal or pursue a supplemental environmental plan, which DEQ offers as a way to mitigate a portion of the fine.
Emerick has submitted an appeal of its fine, Wirtis said.
Emerick President Corey Lohman said the company did not comment on pending legal matters but assured the community “that it is proactively working with DEQ for a positive resolution of this matter.”
“Emerick gives the highest priority to protecting the communities in which it works, including protection of the environment,” Lohman added in his statement to Pamplin Media Group.