The CREST plant sale started as a tomato sale but recently expanded to a wider variety of plants for sale including vegetables, herbs and flowers. The plant sale still sold two varieties of tomatoes: San Marzano, Cherry and Beefsteak.
The annual CREST plant sale was nestled next to the gardens and greenhouse on CREST's sprawling Wilsonville campus. Community members placed over 200 pre-orders for this year's plant sale.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
Customers look at different varieties of flowers, herbs and vegetables during the annual CREST plant sale in Wilsonville on May 12.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
Basil for sale at the CREST plant sale in Wilsonville on May 12.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
Student-made signs decorated all of the CREST center grounds during the annual plant sale on May 12 and 13.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
The CREST greenhouse in Wilsonville on Friday, May 12. The greenhouse is where students and staff started planting seeds in January and February to start preparing for the plant sale in the spring.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
San Marzano tomatoes ready for sale at the CREST Plant Sale in Wilsonville on Friday, May 12.
Beneath the shining spring sun, rows of individually packaged plants waited to find their new homes. At the West Linn-Wilsonville school district’s annual CREST Plant Sale, students helped support their own environmental and sustainability education by taking part in every aspect of the gardening process.
The Center for Research in Environmental Sciences and Technologies (CREST) is the district’s environmental education center. Located near Boone’s Ferry Primary School, CREST helps students connect and learn about nature and sustainability. Opened during the 2001-2002 school year, CREST is an intrinsic part of the district’s science education.
CREST’s half-acre community garden is nestled among the wetlands and forest that make up the CREST campus. Customers braved the 80 F spring weather to explore the rows of flowers, vegetables and herbs covering tables and benches next to CREST’s greenhouse.
The first CREST Plant Sale since the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event saw a skyrocketing amount of presales and a wide array of plant types.
“This year was the first year that every single seed and plant, they were all planted by students. All the way back in January,” said Helena Kilstrom, CREST student garden coordinator. “Students have been part of the process for every step and you'll witness that when you see the plants. If you go to a local nursery, ours look a little different. It's really wonderful to think about how many different students' hands have touched these plants.”
The CREST Plant Sale started with just tomatoes but has recently embraced “a little bit of everything” and expanded to herbs like oregano and thyme, and wildflowers like marigolds and amaranth.
“We could not do this without students — they make it possible,” said Kilstrom.
Many of the seeds that CREST uses to grow the plants for sale come from donated seed packets. Kilstrom said students are astounded by just how much food can be produced by community gardening.
“Now these huge zucchini plants are coming out of each pot; it makes them realize how many plants are trapped inside of each seed packet. There’s so much food in this bin of seeds. It’s very neat to see,” said Kilstrom.
On the Wednesday and Thursday before the plant sale, students helped the CREST staff prepare preorder sales. This year CREST sold around 200 preorders and had sold out of most cucumbers and zucchinis before the plant sale even began.
“Everything’s so popular. People are placing pretty large orders. It seems like people are getting everything that they possibly need for their garden and they're getting it from CREST, which is really awesome,” said Kilstrom.
“We've been building impromptu shelters and doing different things with the kids to try to make sure all of those plants can grow healthily and still have room in the greenhouse. It's another good model of the kind of things that farmers face when the season isn’t always letter perfect,” said Amy Schauer, CREST director and science instructional coordinator.
All of the proceeds from the CREST plant sale go toward supporting its summer camp fund. CREST is able to keep costs low for local families who want to enroll their children in the summer camps and can provide several scholarships for families who wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise. CREST is also able to use the funding to hire a “full force” of student counselors for the summer. For many of the student leads, working for CREST will be their first job.
CREST’s work with students extends beyond just the plant sale in the spring. High school students incorporate many aspects of their science education into their time at CREST. Schauer said that bringing kindergartners to the greenhouse for the first time is particularly rewarding because of the smiles on their faces when they see the food they eat growing for the first time.
“We have had kids looking at developing robotics systems for the greenhouse that can monitor nutrition, leaf color, hydration and fine-tune that for the plants in the greenhouse,” said Schauer.
For students in the youth and adult transition programs, CREST provides many avenues for discovering new skills.
“Everything we do is student-driven and sometimes that means when we're working with a wide range of students’ abilities, we meet a student where they're at and then provide an opportunity to learn some skills with the current project that we're working on,” said Melinda Doblie, CREST’s youth transition specialist. “I just really like all the different moving parts that are part of making something like this come together and being able to find ways for students of all abilities to contribute and to feel successful.”
After the sale is done and all of the plants have found their permanent homes, CREST staff begin prep for their summer camps. Students continue to experience the opportunities at CREST for the entire school year.
“I'm just always dazzled by the students in our district and how great people they are,” Schauer said. “They bring their A game all the time.”