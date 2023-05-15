Beneath the shining spring sun, rows of individually packaged plants waited to find their new homes. At the West Linn-Wilsonville school district’s annual CREST Plant Sale, students helped support their own environmental and sustainability education by taking part in every aspect of the gardening process.

The Center for Research in Environmental Sciences and Technologies (CREST) is the district’s environmental education center. Located near Boone’s Ferry Primary School, CREST helps students connect and learn about nature and sustainability. Opened during the 2001-2002 school year, CREST is an intrinsic part of the district’s science education.