About six months after finishing her first round of chemotherapy, Karin Pappin O’Brien realized she was in a “deep, dark funk.”
“I had read the Twilight books nine times in five weeks,” she said.
Her friends and family knew something was wrong, but weren’t sure how to help her out of the funk.
“I realized I was borrowing the passion from the story to get back to myself,” Pappin O’Brien said.
So, she started considering how to bring some passion of her own back into her life and thought of Team in Training.
Team in Training is a fundraising arm of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society focused on raising money for research through endurance races.
Today, nearly 15 years after she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Pappin O’Brien has completed nearly 100 marathons and half-marathons and raised around $60,000 for the LLS.
Most recently, only three months after starting her fourth round of chemo, she completed the New York City Half Marathon on March 19 and raised over $5,500 for the LLS.
Pappin O’Brien, a West Linn resident and mother of three now-grown children, said through Team in Training she’s found a support network that’s helped her not only train and compete in dozens of races, but also supported her and her family through her long battle with cancer.
Pappin O’Brien said her first full marathon was what supplanted in her mind how supported she was.
“I was so tired by mile 22, I didn’t know if I could go on, then all of a sudden there were (Team in Training) coaches coming up to me,” she said.
For the last four miles of the race, coaches and other Team in Training members walked with her arm in arm.
“I swear it was that human chain of love that got me across the finish line,” she said.
The team has also helped her through each round of chemotherapy.
“When I had to do my second round of chemo, my coach and good friend now organized ‘Karin’s wellness army’ and she had people sign up and bring us dinner the first two weeks of every month,” Pappin O’Brien said.
Of course, her family and friends are also an essential part of her support team, she added.
Despite the challenges that come with any cancer battle, Pappin O’Brien remains optimistic.
“We know that right now there are several new drugs, so there’s hope,” she said.
