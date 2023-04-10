featured West Linn youngsters participate in 67th annual Lions Easter Egg Hunt Holly Bartholomew Holly Bartholomew Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Children race to grab Easter eggs during the West Linn egg hunt. PMG photo: Jonathan House The West Linn Lions hosted the egg hunt on Easter Sunday. PMG photo: Jonathan House Hundreds of children participated in the West Linn egg hunt. PMG photo: Jonathan House Wearing a pair of cool shades, Lissy Schrage shows off her Easter egg haul at the West Linn egg hunt. PMG photo: Jonathan House Bonnie Bayne snags another egg during the West Linn egg hunt. PMG photo: Jonathan House Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It took the hundreds of young egg-hunters less than five minutes to collect all 6,500 candy-filled eggs Saturday, April 8, at the 67th annual West Linn Lions Easter Egg Hunt.Kids as young as toddlers and as old as fifth graders swarmed the football field at West Linn High School in pursuit of the eggs as part of the longstanding Easter tradition. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Egg Hunt West Linn Lions Club Of West Linn Children Holly Bartholomew Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Holly Bartholomew Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events