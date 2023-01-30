Oscar,10, from the Oregon Hope Chinese School Wushu Kung Fu, entertains kindergartners and students and families from Bolton Primary School with his routine during the school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
Children from the Oregon Hope Chinese School Wushu Kung Fu, entertains kindergartners and students and families from Bolton Primary School with their routine during the school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
Everly,10, from the Oregon Hope Chinese School Wushu Kung Fu, entertains kindergartners and students and families from Bolton Primary School with her routine during the school’s annual Lunary New Year’s event.
A rabbit banner is on display during the Bolton Primary school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
PMG photo: Jaime Valdez
Kindergartners from Bolton Primary School entertain guests with her routine during the school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
Students from Bolton Primary School learn Tai Chi during the school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
Students from Oregon Hope Chinese School entertains students and families from Bolton Primary School with her routine during the school’s annual Lunar New Year’s event.
Students from Oregon Hope Chinese School entertains students and families from Bolton Primary School with her routine during the school’s annual Lunary New Year’s event.
Artwork from students from Bolton Primary School hangs in the hallways of the school.
