The city of West Linn and Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition hope to finally begin renovating West Linn’s Historic City Hall in the coming months.
Reshaping the former City Hall building into a multicultural center and headquarters of the coalition has been a goal of both bodies for several years, but has failed to move forward due to hesitancy from the previous City Council and struggles to secure funding.
Historic City Hall, which has served as a home to West Linn’s municipal government, a post office, a grocery store and, most recently, the West Linn police station, has sat mostly vacant at the foot of the Arch Bridge since the West Linn Police Department vacated the building for the new station in 2014.
The building was constructed in 1936 and officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in October 2021.
According to coalition executive director Britta Mansfield, the two main hurdles keeping the renovation project from moving forward are a formal funding commitment from the city and a parking agreement with the adjacent property owners.
“Grants have been applied for and without a formal commitment from the city for funding, some grantors were hesitant to give out grants, and told us to come back and try again once we had that formal commitment,” Mansfield said.
During a Feb. 13 West Linn City Council meeting, City Manager John Williams said the council would have a formal financial agreement to vote on at a meeting in March. The council has previously given an informal commitment of $1.3 million for the project.
That was after the previous City Council signed a letter of commitment for the project in 2019 but backed out of a lease agreement for the building in the summer of 2020, souring the city’s relationship with the coalition.
With three new councilors in 2021, the city seems to have turned the partnership around.
Mansfield said the coalition is excited to engage in these talks with the city to hopefully move the project forward in the coming months.
The city and coalition recently met with the Willamette Falls Paper Company, which operates the paper mill next to Historic City Hall, and Belgravia, the company that owns the property around the mill. Williams felt there was progress at the meeting, with the parties agreeing to draw up a revised plan outlining truck movements, parking locations and the number of parking spots.
“I’m really hoping that 2023 is the year we break through on this project and start moving it forward to construction,” Williams said.
Once complete, the renovated city hall will contain office space for the coalition and other organizations, gallery space for local artists and a large community meeting space on the second floor.