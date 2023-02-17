West Linn Historic City Hall

The city of West Linn has worked the past several years with the Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition on plans to turn Historic City Hall into a multicultural center.

 COURTESY PHOTO: WFLHAC

The city of West Linn and Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition hope to finally begin renovating West Linn’s Historic City Hall in the coming months.

Reshaping the former City Hall building into a multicultural center and headquarters of the coalition has been a goal of both bodies for several years, but has failed to move forward due to hesitancy from the previous City Council and struggles to secure funding.