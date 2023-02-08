With frustrated residents hinting at legal action, the West Linn City Council, and broader community will hear an update on Tanner Creek Park pickleball issues at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
Several residents who live near the court have pleaded with the council to prohibit pickleball at Tanner Creek at recent meetings, including a Feb. 6 work session.
Pickleball, a paddle sport akin to tennis, has seen a rapid rise in popularity over the past few years. Yet the sport has also created controversy in many communities. Across the country, people who live near pickleball courts say the constant sound of paddle hitting balls negatively impacts their quality of life.
After residents testified Feb. 6, City Manager John Williams said he would update the council on further Tanner Creek pickleball restrictions at the Feb. 13 meeting.
One resident living near the park said during public comment that the Tanner Creek issue is similar to the one at George Rogers Park, where the Lake Oswego City Council recently closed pickleball courts due to neighbors’ complaints and the proximity of the courts to nearby homes.
“As the six courts at George Rogers Park were the only pickleball facility in Lake Oswego, their players will come to West Linn to play,” the resident, Dan Lavery, said. “This will dramatically increase the volume of play and noise at Tanner Creek.”
Williams acknowledged other communities’ recent handling of the matter, saying, “They’re coming up against the same thing and now making the same decisions that I think we’re going to be making as well.”
Williams also said he was jealous that Lake Oswego had more suitable sites to consider as alternative pickleball locations.
Still, if West Linn shut down pickleball at Tanner Creek, the four pickleball courts currently at Hammerle Park would remain. The city’s parks and recreation website notes that the tennis courts at North Willamette Park can also be used for pickleball.
Lavery noted he and his neighbors began asking the city for help regarding the pickleball noise in 2020, but the city did not take any action other than installing acoustic fencing. While the neighbors appreciated the fencing, Lavery said it did not have a significant impact on noise levels at the court.
“We feel our homeowners’ rights are being violated,” Lavery said. “We’ve held off on legal action but are now at our wit’s end. The city has been too slow to act.”
Mark Hiefield, an attorney who lives near Tanner Creek, also hinted at legal recourse if the matter is not solved soon.
Hiefield recalled the council’s decision to ban pickleball at Skyline Ridge because of the impact to neighbors.
“I’ve looked at the precedent established by the city with respect to dealing with pickleball in city parks and it seems to me that an action could be taken in circuit court asking, among other things, that the city be compelled to discontinue or not allow further pickleball play in the city park on designated tennis courts,” Hiefield said.
“Now, no tort claim has been filed at this point. As others and myself have mentioned, we hope there can be a resolution without having to go to that point but that’s certainly a possibility.”