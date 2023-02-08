No pickleball Skyline Ridge

In 2021, the West Linn City Council upheld a ban on pickleball at Skyline Ridge Park. 

 PMG PHOTO: HOLLY BARTHOLOMEW

With frustrated residents hinting at legal action, the West Linn City Council, and broader community will hear an update on Tanner Creek Park pickleball issues at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13.

Several residents who live near the court have pleaded with the council to prohibit pickleball at Tanner Creek at recent meetings, including a Feb. 6 work session.