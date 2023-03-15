Lady B

The Willamette Falls Heritage Foundation is looking for a new home for the Lady B. 

 COURTESY PHOTO: SANDY CARTER

The Willamette Falls Heritage Foundation hopes to find a new home for the Lady B, a 75-year-old tugboat that towed logs along the Willamette River between Wilsonville and the mills near Willamette Falls during the mid-20th Century.

The Lady B, a 40-foot steel-hulled vessel was part of the Bernert Family fleet and is now owned by the Bernert family’s business, Wilsonville Concrete.