Late last summer, Natalie Mallis moved to Oregon from Cleveland, Ohio for the chance to work with the West Linn Community Chorus.
“In my discussions with members on the search committee, I learned that we were going to be able to collectively create a safe space where we can make music together, and that’s one of the driving forces for me,” she said of her desire to come work with the chorus.
West Linn’s Community Chorus is a non-audition adults-only choir open to “anyone who can carry a tune.”
“We have a wide variety of people in the group,” Mallis said. “It’s a supportive environment where people laugh and come together to build their skills, or to refine the skills they maybe had when they sang in middle school choir 40 years ago.”
Though the choir is only for adults, Mallis said the age range of its members still spans about 65 years.
Mallis has served as choir director at Muskingum University and University of South Florida, and briefly held a visiting position at Linfield University.
When she arrived in the summer, the chorus was prepping for its fall concert — its first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was plenty of excitement in the air,” Mallis said.
Now the group is preparing for its spring concert, which will take place May 20 at Living Savior Lutheran Church in Tualatin.
The theme for May’s concert is “Going Baroque” and it will mesh baroque classics like Bach and Vivialdi with more current artists like The Beatles and Paul Simon, whose music contains baroque influences. Mallis described baroque as “simplistically beautiful with complicated patterns.”