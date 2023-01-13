My first vote as a West Linn city councilor was to remove unpopular back-in parking on Main Street. I joked at the time, “Well, if I do nothing else, I’ve done that.”
But much more has happened over the past two years, and I want to recognize those who were instrumental in the achievements.
We created a permanent citizen body to conduct police oversight. These citizens will review complaints against officers, serve on hiring panels and recommend reforms to law enforcement practices. Thank you police oversight task force and other caring residents who continue to push tirelessly for the highest standards in hope that all will be treated fairly.
Robinwood Station is renovated. Hats off to the Friends of Robinwood Station for years of dogged advocacy for this community center on the north end of town.
Funding is in place for renovation of our historic city hall building on the north end of the arch bridge and work should begin soon. Thanks to the Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Coalition for leadership in making this site the cornerstone of possible riverfront development.
Speaking of our riverfront, City Manager John Williams is working toward creation of an urban renewal district that will support such development, and we all will decide together how best to use and protect land along the river on our southern border. I envision a beautiful park and public space overlooking the falls. What do you envision?
One component of this future development can be the Willamette Falls Locks. Bravo to the Willamette Falls Locks Commission for persuading the state Legislature to commit over $7 million to renovate the locks and to create a new authority to govern them.
We opened a post office! Multiple community leaders worked on this, but credit ROIC for finding space.
We secured property for a future public works facility. Most of our city trucks are crammed into a residential space in the Sunset neighborhood, so thanks to the Oregon Department of Transportation for offering this space along I-205 for a future new facility.
Other actions by your city council:
The city now has a full-time professional dedicated solely to supporting our small businesses and building a healthy local economy.
Funding is in place to build a greenway trail along the river connecting the Willamette and Bolton neighborhoods, and the city is working with property owners, including PGE and Willamette Falls Paper, to blaze it.
Street trees lost in the February 2021 ice storm are being replanted, and about one-third of the lost trees will be replaced by the end of 2023.
We soon will hire an in-house attorney that should save the city money and strengthen our legal services.
Not all went well. A hoped-for grand community conversation about investment priorities did not happen. We barely made a dent in improvements to the Highway 43 corridor. The greenway trail along the river noted above remains on hold. And, the city and school district are in a regrettable legal dispute over Oppenlander field. Still, there were far more positives than negatives, and I can only hope the city is better for our efforts.
Todd Jones is a West Linn High School teacher who just finished two years on the West Linn City Council.