September 11, 1943 to December 8, 2022 - Gary George Wright, of Oregon City, Oregon, age 79, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Gary was born on September 11, 1943, in Oregon City, and is the first child of the late George Wright and Lily Wright (Holzworth).
Gary graduated from West Linn High School in 1961 and went on to complete Local 290’s apprenticeship program. He was a proud journeyman plumber for the majority of his career before retiring as a Business Agent for the Union. Gary was awarded the prestigious IAPMO “Industry Man of the Year'' in 1997.
Gary married Carol (Tuor) in 1964 and they have two children, Lisa and Chris. After Carol’s death in 1997, Gary met Diane Wriglesworth (Powell) and they married in 1998 adding Diane’s children Chad and Brandi to the family. After retirement Gary and Diane fell in love with a little town in Mexico, Los Barriles. They spent many months each year there where Gary enjoyed daily walks on the beach with his faithful dog, Midget, helping his friends, delivering food and supplies to families in need, and having coffee with the guys. Gary’s commitment to his friends and family was evident no matter where he was. He could always be found helping out whenever needed and he almost never missed morning coffee with his friends whether in Oregon or Mexico.
Gary is survived by his brother David and sister Carol, wife Diane, children Lisa Normand, Chris Wright, Chad and Brandi Wriglesworth, grandchildren Layne and Leigh Wilson, Brady, Scout, Henry and Quinn Wright, Megan Senior, Luke and Hannah Wriglesworth and great grandchildren Walker Cook, Nolan Wright, Nyxon Hopping, Hadley, Dessa and Jenner Cole.
Everyone who knew Gary felt his big heart and giving nature. He will be missed by many and especially by his grandchildren, with whom he spent countless hours riding on the tractor and gator and generally fixing, building, and bonding over a variety of projects.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Canby Alliance Church, 900 N Juniper St, Canby, OR 97013, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm. We will have a short memorial service, time for sharing your stories of Gary, and fellowship after.
In his memory, donations can be made to East Cape Guild at https://www.eastcapeguild.com/ which makes education accessible for students in Los Barriles and the neighboring areas.