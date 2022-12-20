Gary Wright

September 11, 1943 to December 8, 2022 - Gary George Wright, of Oregon City, Oregon, age 79, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Gary was born on September 11, 1943, in Oregon City, and is the first child of the late George Wright and Lily Wright (Holzworth).

