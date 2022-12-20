January 10, 1934 to July 29, 2022 - A big light went out the day Monte McLachlan died. On July 29, 2022 he passed away in his beautiful West Linn, Oregon home. He was 88 years old.
Born to Ester and Ralph McLachlan on January 10, 1934 in Long Beach, Washington. The older brother to sister, Middie.
He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1952. Enlisted in the Air Force in 1953. He proudly served 4 years with honorable discharge in 1957.
He married his first wife, Sherrill Powell in 1956. They had three daughters. In 1960 he graduated from Central Washington College with a BA in economics. He started his business career working for General Electric.
In 1974 he married his second wife, Marla Romaine. It was then he tried his hand at Real Estate and excelled! Made Million Dollar Circle three times.
Legend Homes was his favorite. His personality was his success. He was always in a good mood, super funny and the people loved him.
Monte lived a big, fantastic life! He was all about fun and being funny. A true lover of life. Spending time with friends and family mattered. He cared about animals, nature and the splendid outdoors. He liked airplanes, his boat, words, traveling, eating Dungeness crab at the Coast, going to the theater and watching magic happen. Loved playing Keno and lottery Scratchers. He’d say “WINNING!”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marla McLachlan. He is survived by his three daughters, Heather (John) McLachlan, Shawn (Drew) Dyer, Angela (James) Thompson and step-daughter, Kristine Romaine; along with all his grandchildren.