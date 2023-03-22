Otto the Library Dog passed away on March 9, 2023. Over his short life, he had a profound effect on the City of West Linn. His Mom, Library Operations Supervisor Melanie Nelson, brought him to the West Linn Library at the tender age of 8 weeks with the idea that he would become a central part of outreach for young patrons, helping with the ever increasing demand for our Tales to Tails program where children practice reading to registered Pet Partners therapy dogs in the children’s area of the library.
Otto became much more than that and from his first days with us, he melted our hearts with his loving personality. As a little puppy he would wedge himself into the smallest of places and lay in the most peculiar positions, which seemed to bring him great joy. He always knew when someone was snacking and would seek them out, hoping patiently and sometimes with a gentle paw to remind them he was there in hopes they would share food with him. As he began to grow to his full size, you could find him roaming and relaxing in the staff area of the library, often sleeping on his back with his legs straight up without a care in the world. As carts full of books would approach, he would just look at you until you gently told him to move a bit, then he would lumber a few steps and plop himself down which always amused everyone with the large thump it would make.
Otto always knew when it was time to be “on.” As we took him around the library and then throughout the community, he would patiently stand, sit or laydown as everyone became curious and excited to see this exceptionally large dog and would ask who he was and what type of breed he was and if could they pet him. Some childrens saw him as a big old bear and some as a lion, but everyone saw him as a friend.
In Otto’s first year, the West Linn Tidings named him the City’s Employee of the Year and his birthday in June became an annual event at the library. His dog Mom, Bijou, and his Nana, Fire, would attend along with his best friend and big brother, Louie, or as we called him “Lou Bud”. Meeting so many Leonbergers was very exciting and attracted a large crowd of admirers. This celebration was also used as an opportunity for people to bring presents for Otto which would then be donated. His birthday always brought an abundance of dog food, chew toys, dog blankets, and other pet supplies, which all went to animal shelters in need.
In 2019, Otto was entered in the Rose Festival Canine Contest for King of the Canine Court, and he won! Many of his biggest fans came to the pageant to see him win, along with a small Pomeranian named Fancy as the Queen. Otto rode in the Starlight parade on the Oregon Humane Society Float and was reigning King of the Court until his passing.
Otto went to storytime, civic events, parades, birthdays, weddings, parks, schools, and city council. His image became the brand of the West Linn Library, and he became the most famous resident of our City. He comforted the sick, the old, and young alike. He always answered the call to serve, going to schools to help grieving children when a young classmate tragically passed away to provide everyone comfort and love. He also visited preschool classrooms as well as children with learning disabilities. He was kind, patient and brought joy and a sweetness to everyone who encountered him.
As Otto began to slow down, in 2022 the library held a “passing of the collar” event where Otto officially retired, and his younger brother Booker became the official library dog. But Otto remained the first and original ambassador of the library until he left us to be with his brother Lou Bud over the rainbow bridge. To say he will be missed is an understatement. His love was unconditional, and his memory will be with us forever.
We will be holding a celebration of life for Otto this summer at the West Linn Library.