October 11, 1923 – Dec 31, 2022 - On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Phyllis Z. Newcombe, a beloved mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 99 years.
Born in Spokane the only child to Mary and Merritt Field, Phyllis graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1941 and went on to Knapps Business College to learn the skills of an office worker.
Phyllis and her first husband were parents to 3 young children when she was widowed in 1965. She remarried in 1970 and continued her work as an office secretary, an Assistant Escrow officer and as a Certified Escrow officer until the year 2000 in the states of Oregon and Alaska. She was active in the Daphne and Sellwood Chapters of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Eta Alpha Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, as well as the church activities of the Vestry and Feed the Hungry program at St John’s church in Milwaukie. She became a Senior Companion for Clackamas County until she officially retired at the age of 93 in 2017. She was an avid knitter, belonged to the Dolphin Yacht Club where she enjoyed boating, took several International cruises, loved gardening and a good glass of white wine.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Clayton, her sons William Clayton and Daniel Clayton and her 2 granddaughters McKenna Clayton and Aylish Clayton. She is preceded in death by her first and second husbands Herbert Clayton and James Robert Newcombe respectively.
Inurnment of her ashes are at the Columbarium at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Milwaukie. A Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced here at a later date at the Daphne Chapter 139 Order of the Eastern Star Hall in Milwaukie.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis has requested donations be made to the Feed the Hungry, Inc through St. John’s church, the Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and the Clackamas County Senior Companion Program.