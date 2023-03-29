He was a funny-looking guy, but appealing, too. He had beady black eyes and fine, long whiskers. His ears were small and round, and his little mouth sported shiny, sharp teeth. His feet were dainty but featured long steely claws that he used to stomp with when his dander was up. But his tail, oh my, his tail. It was a beautiful, lush and extravagant appendage that was his crowning glory, but also his most potent weapon.

I dubbed this awesome creature “Heineken” after Heineken beer because it is light yet full-bodied, just like he was. His claim to fame was that he was the only domesticated skunk in the neighborhood. The neighborhood in question comprised the environs of Ohio State University, where I went to school. Heineken’s little piece of real estate was located at my boyfriend’s apartment, where he was often allowed to roam at will.

