The best way to strengthen your resilience and ensure your future is to grow things, not kill them.
Maintaining a clean and healthy environment and protecting our valuable watersheds is quite simple. But we always find ways to make it complex. We have successfully managed to muddy the waters so much that to atone for our environmental transgressions now seems like an insurmountable task. But it need not be.
Just remember these two things on the road to becoming a watershed steward: Release no toxins into the environment, and allow the creatures of the natural world to flourish with us. Grow and nurture life. Don’t kill it.
All life on Earth resides in a watershed. And all life forms on earth are individual watersheds. Our body is a watershed. And most of us want our bodies to be healthy.
Therefore, we must remember that every single molecular structure drains its life force into the singular organism we call Gaia. The plants we grow and the things we create will find their leavings and carcasses leaching into the watersheds we call home.
When we spray poisons on weeds and insects, and apply chemicals in our yard and garden, where do we think they go?
When we think we are creating order and beauty using such products, we are, in fact, sewing the seeds of sterility in our environments and in turn weakening our resilience as a species. The toxic compounds we use eventually find their way to our streams and rivers. Our lifeblood.
Additionally, raking and blowing leaves and organic debris from your yard removes a future environment that could bring more wildlife to your yard, and aid in the retention of moisture in your local watershed.
The simple decision — allowing organic debris to collect in those areas of your yard that aren’t lawn — is the first step in becoming a true watershed steward.
In doing so you are seeding the creation of organic sponges — sponges that play a critical part in capturing water and preventing runoff. That captured water, slowly percolating into the ground, provides sustenance for streams and rivers, for a longer period of time.
Once again, the two things you need to know about being a good watershed steward and riverkeeper are: Release no toxins into the environment, and allow our relatives of the natural world to flourish with us. Enable growth. Avoid killing.
Think about what that could mean. Not only for the critters but also for your pocketbook.
Think of the money you’d save by not purchasing all of those fertilizers, seed, soil amendments, insecticides, herbicides etc. Adds up quick.
But wait, you say, I need to keep the weeds out of the grass so I have a thick, lush green lawn. I need to use those products. But do you?
What if we just mowed that area of our yard we wanted to call “lawn.” And mow it with a mulching attachment so the trimmings become fertilizer. That’s it. When it grows, mow it. If it grows, then let it. As it grows, whatever it may be, it will follow the same laws of nature as every other organism — provide nutrients or shelter for other critters. Which in turn, well, you know, get eaten by other creatures, which just might be a bird or a butterfly that you haven’t seen in your neck of the neighborhood in, like, forever.
And there you have it. Life in a backyard spongy body. Not only nurturing life in its riot of microscopic critters, but also doing its job of filtering noxious particles and toxins that could have secreted their way to the veins of our watershed.
And just like that, following two simple guidelines, you’ve become the best Riverkeeper and Watershed Steward you could. Grow things. Don’t kill them.
Terence Shumaker is a Master Recycler and former member of the West Linn Sustainability Advisory Board.