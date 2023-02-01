Shumaker

Shumaker

The best way to strengthen your resilience and ensure your future is to grow things, not kill them.

Maintaining a clean and healthy environment and protecting our valuable watersheds is quite simple. But we always find ways to make it complex. We have successfully managed to muddy the waters so much that to atone for our environmental transgressions now seems like an insurmountable task. But it need not be.

Terence Shumaker is a Master Recycler and former member of the West Linn Sustainability Advisory Board.