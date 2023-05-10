Looking back, the moment Rory Bialostosky was sworn in as a West Linn city councilor proved to be a turning point at City Hall.
You wouldn’t have known it that night, when two outgoing councilors attempted to derail the swearing-in process due to what they viewed as procedural issues. After a bizarre shouting match that resulted in those two councilors being removed from the virtual meeting, Bialostosky might have wondered what he’d gotten himself into.
Since then, however, Bialostosky — who was just 21 when he joined the council — and his fellow councilors have ushered in a calmer era for a body that has seen its fair share of controversy. Because of his work to build a more functional and productive council, including during his recent stint as interim mayor, we endorse Bialostosky’s candidacy to take over as permanent mayor in the May 16 special election. In that race, he faces former City Councilor Bill Relyea, who lost a bid for reelection in the rescheduled March election.
It certainly hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the city since Bialotosky took his seat on the council. As West Linn continued to deal with the fallout from the Michael Fesser scandal, the council had to hire a new city manager, contend with funding challenges for infrastructure like the I-205 water pipelines and fight in court with the school district over the purchase of the Oppenlander Fields. And last year the police department once again came under fire for its handling of the David Farley investigation, with alleged victims of the former doctor claiming that the department botched the case (which resulted in a grand jury declining to press charges against Farley).
Through it all, we’ve found Bialostosky to be a calm voice of reason who advocates for equity and transparency — two particular areas where the city has come up short in recent years. We are confident that, as mayor, Bialostosky would continue striving to make West Linn a safer and more welcoming place, while also working to improve and enhance what makes the city special. He may garner headlines because of his age, but Bialostosky has a resume that belies his youth.
Aside from a few missteps — notably, his role in the events that took place at Bialostosky’s swearing-in ceremony — Relyea proved competent in his role as a councilor. But the community spoke in March when Relyea was voted off the council, and we don’t see the logic in him stepping up to the mayoral role at this time.
West Linn is in a better place because of Bialostosky’s work as a councilor. We hope to see the city’s trajectory continue upward under his leadership as mayor.