West Linn may soon join the rank and file of local cities and provide mediocre services to conduct the business of its people. On the chopping block are numerous rules that enable the people to be heard on issues affecting them. City Council will be considering Council Rules containing revisions that will make it more difficult to communicate with the Council.
Comments at meetings will be reduced from five minutes to three minutes for individuals and for Community Advisory Groups and Neighborhood Associations, from 10 minutes to five minutes.
Comments will no longer be taken on specific agenda items. Comments on more than one item must be combined into one comment at the beginning of the meeting.
Agendas will supposedly be published six days before a meeting instead of the certain 10 days currently expected. Added language says, “City staff will strive to publish...”
Items and information for consideration may be added any time after the agenda is published. New discretionary language says items must need “urgent Council attention” but there’s no explicit language about how that is determined.
Written comments must be submitted at least two business days before the meeting for council members to read in time for the meeting. Currently, they’re accepted until noon day of.
Written comments will no longer be posted on the agenda if requested and submitted two business days before the meeting.
Written comments will no longer be read into the record if requested.