I have lived in Wilsonville for over 30 years. All four of my children attended WLWV schools and graduated from Wilsonville High. Two of them live in the district (along with 5 grandchildren).
My daughter has been a bilingual middle school teacher at Rosemont and Wood. My wife was an assistant TAG coordinator at Boones Ferry Primary for several years and ran a theater program there. I have been a classroom volunteer, a rec league coach, and a TAG class teacher.
While in graduate school, I taught an entry level engineering course. I have an MS degree in civil engineering. I recently retired from a career spent mostly developing software.
I am concerned about the decline in the district’s academic ratings, reports of people who have felt the need to pull their children from our schools, stories of disrespectful misbehavior and vandalism, and high teacher turnover rates in the schools I know about. I suspect the sources of these concerns are at least somewhat related. I have three main priorities:
First, maximize learning.
There are some common strategies that I have found to be applicable to all learning, regardless of the subject. A lot of what happens in school violates those principles. Especially in math, where topics depend on previous understanding, without full mastery and retention of concepts, at each successive level a student has less confidence and fewer of the skills needed to go on. Without math skills, they find themselves shut out of science and technology careers. If we adopt technology and proven strategies that build mastery and retention and allow students to progress at their own pace, we can achieve much more learning, reduce cost and make better use of staff.
Second, discipline.
More than just consequences for unacceptable behavior, discipline entails incorporating training and practices of respect, self-awareness and focus into our curriculum. It is key to a safe and efficient learning environment. While all have a role to play, principals need to take the lead in organizing staff, setting expectations and enforcing appropriate conduct. Suspension and expulsion should be options (of last resort).
Third, implement inclusivity effectively.
Just placing children with special needs in a regular classroom to satisfy a “Least Restrictive Environment” requirement can easily double the workload on the teachers and demand special skills and training they don’t have. That’s not fair to the teachers and will result in burnout and high turnover rates. If it results in too much disruption, it isn’t fair to the other students. Some parents will move their children to other schools where their learning is not constantly interrupted. Finally, it may not be in the best interest of the special needs child. What I have seen work for a grandson on the autism spectrum involved 1-on-1 aids (who can remove the child from the classroom as needed), special additional training for teachers and administrators and classroom accommodations.
I favor a more egalitarian, less authoritative school administration structure, transparency with the public, teaching actual history, sustainability and protecting children against abuse, misconduct and teen pregnancy through age-appropriate education.