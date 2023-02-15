A trendy saying that I hear daily from my parent friends with kids in college is, “I hope they find their people.” This saying is rooted in the idea that we shouldn’t do life alone. We are made for community and finding friends who can surround us is always appealing. Security in friendships and loved ones is what every human craves, however, I counter that idea by saying that in college, that is exactly what we don’t want our children to focus on.
Sending your children off to college and then setting the (either subconscious or obvious) expectation that one measure of success in college is whether they have “found their people” gets our kids totally off track for what they are intended to do in college. They are entering into one of the most engaging environments on the planet, with synergy of thinking, knowledge, intellect and understanding. Universities are like a petri dish filled with all of the right ingredients to promote incredible holistic growth in a person. Not only is their mind stretched, but their experiences, perspectives and frame of references are blown out of the water and re-evaluated, re-interpreted and formidable. As someone who teaches in higher ed, I see all of this potential of incredible growth come to a stark halt when all the student is consumed with is “finding their people.” No longer are students along for the journey, but they are trying to find the end. No longer are they craving friendships of diversity and differentiating point of views, or joining clubs with different people groups or appreciating “different” roommates, or traveling abroad to immerse in different cultures, but instead, they are more concerned with “finding their people.”
Some of you parents are thinking that it is a two-way street and my child can “find their people” and experience growth. Sociologists would say that goals produce focus and once the need is met, although they are well intentioned to pursue other avenues, humans are built to stay by those who are like-minded. There is nothing wrong with this, everybody wants a group of friends, everybody wants to be known. However, to enact that desire as a measure of success for our children in a university or higher education setting is telling them to settle too quickly.
I get it, when my kids were younger, I was a huge helicopter mom, but college is different. Universities should be a breeding ground for understanding the “outside” world. People are messy and being completely immersed in others lives, especially those different, adds to the richness of our lives, making this global world more palatable, building empathy and taking learning to a new level.
So I would encourage you parents, do not ask your child, or do not even plant the seed in their head that one of their goals in college should be to “find their people.” They will “find their people” over time, but for now give them the freedom to explore, learn, stretch and relate without qualifiers. Let them be among those with different minds, opinions, dreams, desires, and goals. Parents have more influence than they realize and children inherently want to please. So I would encourage you to use your words carefully when you send your children off to college and give them the freedom to experience all they can.