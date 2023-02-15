A trendy saying that I hear daily from my parent friends with kids in college is, “I hope they find their people.” This saying is rooted in the idea that we shouldn’t do life alone. We are made for community and finding friends who can surround us is always appealing. Security in friendships and loved ones is what every human craves, however, I counter that idea by saying that in college, that is exactly what we don’t want our children to focus on.

Sending your children off to college and then setting the (either subconscious or obvious) expectation that one measure of success in college is whether they have “found their people” gets our kids totally off track for what they are intended to do in college. They are entering into one of the most engaging environments on the planet, with synergy of thinking, knowledge, intellect and understanding. Universities are like a petri dish filled with all of the right ingredients to promote incredible holistic growth in a person. Not only is their mind stretched, but their experiences, perspectives and frame of references are blown out of the water and re-evaluated, re-interpreted and formidable. As someone who teaches in higher ed, I see all of this potential of incredible growth come to a stark halt when all the student is consumed with is “finding their people.” No longer are students along for the journey, but they are trying to find the end. No longer are they craving friendships of diversity and differentiating point of views, or joining clubs with different people groups or appreciating “different” roommates, or traveling abroad to immerse in different cultures, but instead, they are more concerned with “finding their people.”

Lisa Newbore is a West Linn resident.

