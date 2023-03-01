I have had a pretty long life, and as I look back, I am struck by the role my various cars have played in it.
The Blue Picker
My first car was actually a truck, a 1952 GMC pickup painted a true but worn-out blue. I used to drag race the Picker out in the country on Saturday nights in the company of my game, but terrified, friends. It was a busted-up old truck, on its third teenager (me), with a smashed-out window covered by my father’s size XL underwear positioned to keep out the cold. Comical? Yes. Priceless? Yes. Fast, too.
The 1959 Austin-Healy Convertible
This was a super-cool gleaming green convertible my brother owned in the 1960s. (He was once clocked driving through a speed trap in Washington State at 132 mph.) The car became mine, temporarily, when he charged me with selling it for him. I took it off to college, posted a for-sale sign on the window, and parked it outside my dorm. Then I forgot all about selling it because it was such a thrill to drive.
You’ve heard about “chick bait?” Well, this was rooster bait. Every male within shouting distance wanted to drive my car. One fellow I was dating was a former Wisconsin State wrestling champion who weighed in at 380 pounds and was 6 feet, 8 inches tall. I’m tall myself, so I loved going out with him because, for once in my life, I felt dainty and petite. I still remember him taking my hand in his and watching as it totally disappeared into his gargantuan grip. Anyway, one day, my outsized friend decided he just had to drive the Austin-Healy. That proved to be a challenge because it required a contortionist’s effort for him to maneuver into the seat. Then, he was so tall that the two of them, he and the car, looked like a badly drawn cartoon cel – sort of like Scooby-doo in a kid’s wagon. However, once ensconced in the car, we did have a good, albeit short, ride. I think he was too uncomfortable to tarry.
I never did sell the car, and I have to admit that I didn’t try very hard. My brother had to come and retrieve it. Sorry, Bro. I was having too damn much fun.
The Jimmy
Another vehicle of note is what we fondly referred to as “The Jimmy,” a silver grey 1979 GMC 4x4 demo model that was loaded with a roll bar, a winch, a lift kit, 50-inch oversized tires and everything else you can imagine. It was a Hummer long before there was such a thing. With its huge (and I mean HUGE) wheels, it resembled a toy Tonka truck and was the subject of much adoration among teenage boys. Whenever I stopped at a gas station, the Jimmy and I were surrounded by them.
One day, my husband went out to get the Jimmy from our back driveway, where we usually parked it. He returned to the house shortly thereafter and asked if I had done something with it.
“What do you mean, ‘Have I done something with it?’” I asked.
“It’s gone!” my husband replied.
After checking the front driveway and the street beyond, we determined that the Jimmy was indeed gone. We called the police and reported the theft.
A week later, the Jimmy was found abandoned in the middle of a busy street in North Portland, out of gas and stuck in low four-wheel drive. It was covered with mud and had sustained some damage, but was otherwise okay. A few days later, we received a visit from the thief’s parents, who lived in the immediate area and one of whom coincidentally happened to be a patient of my husband’s. They wanted to return his medical equipment, which had been inside the truck when it was stolen. They had discovered the equipment in their son’s bedroom.
Looking back, I realize how humiliating it must have been for those parents to come to us, and how brave they were. Some months later, their son’s body washed up on the shores of the Columbia, the apparent victim of foul play. He was 18 years old.
After that, we held on to the Jimmy for a while, but one day, as I was driving under an overpass on the freeway, the back window suddenly blew out, covering the interior (and me) with exploding glass. Shaken, I pulled over and tried to take in what had just happened. I determined that the Jimmy had either been shot at, or a sharp stone had nearly done us in. Either way, with everything that had happened, that was enough bad Karma. The Jimmy’s days were numbered.
The 1950 MG-TD
My husband’s MG, painted a snappy British Racing Green, is a car that he and his dad began restoring when my husband was still in college. That was in the early 1960s. Who could have guessed that he’d still be restoring it in 2023? But he is, oh yes, he is. In fact, there’s little doubt that someone, somewhere, will be restoring it long after he’s gone. It’s the nature of the beast. When a car is this old, there’s always something that needs to be done to it – it’s the same with humans, come to think of it.
There’s a trophy we gave to my husband’s dad in appreciation for all the work he did on the MG. It’s called “The Blossom Award for Automotive Restoration” (in honor of the family Basset Hound). It features a picture of the MG with my husband and me standing on either side of it. In the foreground, as part of the trophy itself, is a small statue that is an excellent likeness of Blossom the Basset. It’s a family heirloom in the making.
So the beloved GMC pickup, the beloved Austin-Healy convertible and the beloved Jimmy have all departed for parts unknown, but the MG remains. It’s a classic and is slated to last for at least a few more generations. Labor and love, and unforgettable memories are its legacies.