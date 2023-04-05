It’s budget season at the city of West Linn! Developing our budget may be the most important single responsibility I have as city manager, because it’s the blueprint for all city operations. The budget determines how many employees we hire, what equipment we buy, what construction projects we work on and much more. The budget also provides transparency into city finances, so the community knows how public funds are spent.
Although it’s incredibly important, budgeting can make people’s eyes glaze over. You might already be thinking of turning the page (or clicking) so that you can get caught up on West Linn High School sports news. Stop! Everyone should know at least the basics of the city’s budget process … after all, it’s your money!
I’ll be writing three budget articles as we move through the process. Today I’ll set the stage and share how to get informed and involved. Budget 102, in May, will cover the highlights of our budget proposal. Budget 103, in July, will cover what was adopted and how our financial outlook looks longer term.
Here are the top five things you need to know as we get started.
1. West Linn has a two-year budget.The budget that will be adopted in June covers July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025. Some cities have annual budgeting, but our two-year cycle provides better predictability for City projects and programs and reduces the amount of time our staff and community spend on developing budgets.
2. West Linn’s budget must be balanced, and it’s binding.
Unlike the federal government, which can (and does) print money and go deep into debt, cities in Oregon must have balanced budgets, with expenses matching revenues. If revenues go down, our expenses must go down as well unless we dig into our limited savings. Also important: it’s unlawful to spend above the amounts budgeted unless the City Council votes to change the budget before the funds are spent (by adopting a supplemental budget, for example). Otherwise, budgets are binding.
3. All revenues are not the same.The city receives a variety of revenues. Some are flexible while others are restricted. For example, property taxes, which make up about 23% of our revenue, can be used on a wide variety of general government services. However, water bills paid by customers can only be used on our water system. Similarly, other utility rates, system development charges, state gas taxes, building permit fees, bond funds and others must be used for specific purposes. Some revenues are adequate to meet our needs, while others are very limited and concerning. I’ll talk more about this in the next article.
4. West Linn’s budget process is public.Right now, staff are working to develop a proposed budget for community and council consideration. We put together estimates of all known revenues and expenses across every city operation, from the Adult Community Center to the Water Department. We’ll work in how to address City Council priorities, tackle infrastructure needs and more, and put it all into a draft budget that will be released around May 15.
After that, public review starts, guided by Oregon law. The public has access to all budget information and can provide ideas and comments to decision-makers. In West Linn, the first step is Budget Committee review. The Budget Committee is the mayor, city councilors and five community members, and will meet three or four times in May and June. All meetings are public and allow public comment, either written, in person or virtual.
The Budget Committee sends a recommendation to City Council, which must hold public hearings and adopt the budget by June 30.
5. How to learn more and get involved.Our Finance Department staff do an amazing job making the city’s budget easy to understand and monitor. The city’s website has copies of the current and previous budgets, an easy-to-use financial dashboard offering insight into all our funds, staff contact information and more. Simply search online for “City of West Linn budget” to learn more.
If you have questions please reach out by email or phone, or just drop by City Hall. All your ideas and questions are appreciated!
We’ll be including information about the budget process in our electronic newsletter (I hope you’re signed up for that?) and on our social media (ditto). We’ll try to make it easy for you to follow along and stay informed.
That’s all for now, so you can move on to the sports section! Stay tuned for West Linn Budget 102 … coming here in May.