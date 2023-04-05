It’s budget season at the city of West Linn! Developing our budget may be the most important single responsibility I have as city manager, because it’s the blueprint for all city operations. The budget determines how many employees we hire, what equipment we buy, what construction projects we work on and much more. The budget also provides transparency into city finances, so the community knows how public funds are spent.

Although it’s incredibly important, budgeting can make people’s eyes glaze over. You might already be thinking of turning the page (or clicking) so that you can get caught up on West Linn High School sports news. Stop! Everyone should know at least the basics of the city’s budget process … after all, it’s your money!

John Williams is the West Linn city manager.