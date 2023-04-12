I’m a father, husband, and West Linn resident. I’ve decided to run for West Linn Wilsonville school board because I have a passion for helping children achieve their potential and think our schools should prioritize our students’ individual needs now more than ever. I can no longer stand idly by and watch the current state of our education system continue to deteriorate.
As a father and volunteer coach, I have a deep understanding of the challenges facing our schools and our community. More than 40% of students in the West Linn Wilsonville school district cannot read at grade level and only 30% of 11th graders are proficient at grade level mathematics. This is unacceptable, especially when you consider that it was only just back in 2017 when 64% of our 11th graders were proficient at math. I am committed to placing academics first and ensuring that our students have access to the resources and support they need in order to succeed. When I am elected to the board, we will be investing in our teachers and administrators and ensuring that our curriculum is up to date and top of the line. Every student deserves access to a high quality education.
I also believe in the importance of family involvement. Our parents and families play a critical role in our children’s education, and we need to do more to engage and empower them. This means creating more opportunities for parents to volunteer, providing regular communication and frequent updates on their children’s progress, and listening to all parent feedback.
I have a strong background in business, finance, project management, and administration. As a construction management professional, I have overseen many multi-million dollar budgets and worked as a team to ensure that the projects are completed on time and within budget. I understand the importance of being fiscally responsible, transparent and accountable to taxpayers. We need to prioritize our spending and make sure that every dollar is put toward initiatives which will have the largest impact on our students’ education. By being an accountability partner with other board members, teachers, administrators and parents, we can create a budget that is both responsible and effective.
I believe that student safety should be a top priority. We need to take a proactive approach to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. This means implementing policies and procedures that protect against bullying, harassment and violence. It also means investing in resources like mental health services and campus security measures.
I am committed to creating and nurturing a positive and productive learning environment. I would be honored to have your support and vote in the upcoming election on May 16. Together, we can build a better future for our children.
Ajax Moody is running for position 2 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.