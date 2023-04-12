graphics-citizens-views-opinion-letter.jpg

I’m a father, husband, and West Linn resident. I’ve decided to run for West Linn Wilsonville school board because I have a passion for helping children achieve their potential and think our schools should prioritize our students’ individual needs now more than ever. I can no longer stand idly by and watch the current state of our education system continue to deteriorate.

As a father and volunteer coach, I have a deep understanding of the challenges facing our schools and our community. More than 40% of students in the West Linn Wilsonville school district cannot read at grade level and only 30% of 11th graders are proficient at grade level mathematics. This is unacceptable, especially when you consider that it was only just back in 2017 when 64% of our 11th graders were proficient at math. I am committed to placing academics first and ensuring that our students have access to the resources and support they need in order to succeed. When I am elected to the board, we will be investing in our teachers and administrators and ensuring that our curriculum is up to date and top of the line. Every student deserves access to a high quality education.

Ajax Moody is running for position 2 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.