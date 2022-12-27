Oppenlander Fields hosts the only full-size softball fields in the central and northern parts of the city. It’s also used for soccer, walking, family gatherings, and other activities, including sledding this past week! If this property is not preserved as parkland, it will be sold to developers for 60+ new homes, more traffic and more neighbors looking for what will be reduced parkland to enjoy. There is no more open flat land that could be used as an alternative to Oppenlander, which has served West Linn as a park for over 40 years.
No matter which public agency has its name on the title, Oppenlander belongs to the taxpayers. We brought the parties back to the table in mid-2021, leading them to a signed Sales Agreement late last year, and we guided last May's Parks Bond measure to a 2:1 victory with nearly 6,000 votes in support.
The delay in completing the sale, the delay in progressing the School District’s 10-month-old lawsuit and some of the parties' responses during this process are not in the best interest nor consistent with the demonstrated wishes of their shared and overlapping constituencies.
We are ramping up the visibility of the stalemate and are insisting on more transparency, common sense, timely constituency-focused decision-making … and timely completion of this sale.
Please join 2,500 of your neighbors who are keeping up to date and supporting our efforts at https://SaveOppenlander.org. Also, please reserve 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 to attend, along with your children, the next City Council and School Board meetings.
Dean Suhr is the president of Friends of Oppenlander and a West Linn resident.