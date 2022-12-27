Oppenlander

Oppenlander Fields, a 10-acre parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn, are currently the subject of a legal battle between the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District. 

Friends of Oppenlander, the grassroots organization trying to preserve Oppenlander Fields as a permanent park for the citizens of West Linn, is very disappointed in the current delay in completing the sale required by the Sales Agreement. https://www.westlinntidings.com/news/west-linn-proposes-another-vote-for-oppenlander-fields/article_5a0a1f8c-8256-11ed-9c0f-c7bacd6b18bd.html

Oppenlander Fields hosts the only full-size softball fields in the central and northern parts of the city. It’s also used for soccer, walking, family gatherings, and other activities, including sledding this past week! If this property is not preserved as parkland, it will be sold to developers for 60+ new homes, more traffic and more neighbors looking for what will be reduced parkland to enjoy. There is no more open flat land that could be used as an alternative to Oppenlander, which has served West Linn as a park for over 40 years.

