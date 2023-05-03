One of many ways the Pamplin Media Group helps build stronger communities is through its support of education. Most recently, the media group helped sponsor the annual auction for Mt. Hood Community College Foundation, which raised more than $216,000 for student scholarships and special programs at the college.

Pamplin Media Group joined with other sponsors to make the April 22 auction a successful event. Approximately 185 people gathered at the college-owned Yoshida Estate to bid on donated auction items or to make outright cash contributions. The theme for the night was Onward and Upward, “meaning taking our efforts to a higher level in supporting our students,” said Al Sigala, vice president of college advancement at MHCC.