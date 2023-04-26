Over 300 residents jammed the Charbonneau Event Center in Wilsonville April 14 to meet Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials and air concerns about the region wide tolling plan that ODOT is rolling down the tracks.
The meeting was hosted by Sen. Aaron Woods (D-13/Wilsonville Sherwood) and Rep. Courtney Neron (D-26/Wilsonville).
When it was pointed out by a citizen that the Co-Chair of the Legislatures Transportation Committee, Sen. Susan McLain (D-29/Hillsboro), had both refused to hear much less hold a vote on SB 933 which, with amendments prepared by Sen. Mark Meek (D-20/Clackamas County) would pause the current plan and provide an alternative solution, Sen. Woods said he was frustrated by that ... but was powerless to do anything about it.
Ironically, Rep. McLain has schooled him and his colleagues how powerful one member can be if they are determined, unwavering and able to resist both political and public pressure.
The question now is, has Senator Woods learned from the master teacher?
Actually, Aaron Woods may come to realize, as others have, that he is one of the most powerful members of the Legislature right now.
Woods sits on the Joint Senate-House Transportation Committee.
If the Republicans all line up, in opposition to any measure, Woods’ vote would be necessary to advance any bill currently before the Legislature.
All bills require a majority of both Senate and House members.
A ‘no’ vote by Woods would produce a 3-3 tie from the Senate and the bill would not pass.
The same is true of Rep. Khan Pham (D-46/Outer SE Portland) on the House side, who has also expressed firm opposition to the current ODOT Tolling scheme.
When the Interstate bridge bill comes to the Senate floor Republicans will line up, in opposition.
Both Sen. Woods and Sen. Meek would have to vote yes in order to pass that bill.
Senate Democrats have 17 votes in the Senate.
They would need 16 to pass.
Woods and Meek can prevent that, just as McClain has done to stop their important “pause” tolling legislation.
If they decide to be as strong, stubborn and resolute as McLain has been then there would be only one way out — negotiation.
Imagine that.
Woods can demand a hearing and vote on SB 933, with amendments, in order to allow the Interstate Bridge bill to move forward.
Let the Senate vote and then let the chips “fall where they may.”
Wilsonville Senator Aaron Woods is not powerless in this battle.
Both he and Sen. Meek have all the power down the stretch.