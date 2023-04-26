graphics-citizens-views-opinion-letter.jpg

Over 300 residents jammed the Charbonneau Event Center in Wilsonville April 14 to meet Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials and air concerns about the region wide tolling plan that ODOT is rolling down the tracks.

The meeting was hosted by Sen. Aaron Woods (D-13/Wilsonville Sherwood) and Rep. Courtney Neron (D-26/Wilsonville).

Patrick Donaldson is a Wilsonville resident.