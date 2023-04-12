I am writing this letter to encourage you to Vote for Dan Schumaker for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. When my family moved to Oregon, we carefully picked Wilsonville for our home because of the schools. Both of our children attended schools in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District from first grade through high school. We made a wise decision — our district is one of the top districts in the state and offers many opportunities for all our children to learn and grow, outside the classroom such as sports, the arts, robotics and science fairs, and inside the classroom with differentiated learning and talented teachers, aides and administrators. In choosing who to support for our school board — I endorse Dan Schumaker. I first met Dan when he was the principal at Wilsonville High School and appreciated all he did for our children during their time at the school. I have found him to be a careful thinker, a good listener, and a strong advocate for students. His values align with ours — he is committed to diversity and will push our schools to help all students thrive and to give each student a place to belong. His experience working in the district means he understands our priorities and has the knowledge for how the board can create further opportunities for our children to achieve their potential and prepare for their next steps after graduation. His proven leadership has prepared him to step quickly into the role and I know he will continue to cultivate a strong sense of community. I urge you to vote for Dan Schumaker for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board on May 16.