I am writing to recommend supporting Maegan Vidal for an open seat on the West Linn Wilsonville School Board. I have had the privilege of knowing Maegan for the past two years, and during that time, we served together on our Local PTA, where she was the PTA President.
Maegan is an exceptional leader who is deeply committed to education and child safety. As the PTA president, she spearheaded several initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience of our children. She is passionate about creating a safe and inclusive environment for children to learn and grow, and her platform on kid safety, education and instilling hope is a reflection of her commitment to this cause.
I have witnessed Maegan’s exceptional leadership skills in action. She has a unique ability to inspire and motivate others to take action and make a positive impact in the community. Her attention to detail, strategic planning, and communication skills are truly exceptional, and I believe that she will be an outstanding asset to the West Linn Wilsonville School Board serving our community!
I wholeheartedly endorse Maegan Vidal for a seat on the West Linn Wilsonville School Board. Her passion, dedication, and leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to represent our community and advocate for the best interests of our kids.