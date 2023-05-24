As a proud graduate of University of Oregon’s College of Business and the School of Journalism and Communications, I am so grateful for the professional opportunities I have had thanks to my college degree. Which is why I am urging Oregon’s Legislature to provide adequate funding for our public universities this year — to ensure that every student in Oregon has the same opportunities I had.
When I graduated from UO in 1976, there were nowhere near the student resources that are available today. But we know that students today, particularly following the pandemic, have greater needs than ever before and universities are stepping up to the plate to help address those needs. UO has dozens of programs available to support students who may be struggling academically, personally or even to meet their basic needs such as food and housing. Public universities like UO are doing more with less to ensure that all students are given an opportunity for success. While I was fortunate to fund my own time at UO, others are not.
We also know that a degree from a four-year university can made all the difference in changing the trajectory of a young person’s life, and often that of their entire family. In a few weeks, students all across Oregon will walk across stages at public universities to receive college degrees. Many of these students overcame insurmountable odds over the last few years to invest in themselves and graduate. I hope the Legislature will make the same investment in our students and fully fund our public universities at $1.05 billion this year.