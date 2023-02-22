We often make MEANS (methods) into ENDS (goals). We turn money — a means/mechanism for exchanging goods and services — into the goal of acquiring more and more money. This results in serious distortions such as people with several homes and people living on the street. We have people with lavish lifestyles and people living deprived lifestyles.
We make power — a means/mechanism to bring about the common good — into a goal of acquiring power for power’s sake. This results in exploitation of people with little power. For example, we have politicians rewarding rich people with large tax breaks and punishing poor people with no or little health care and food. We have a circular system of campaign contributions for tax breaks for additional political contributions for additional tax breaks.
It is better to honor people who share their wealth and/or use their power for the common good. It is better to vote for compassionate, competent and high-character people. It is better to vote against people who produce chaos, contempt and cruelty.
Don Klosterman
Wilsonville
Highway 43 project should be scrapped
There is a major road project being planned by the City of West Linn that most citizens are unaware of. The city plans to eliminate the stoplight at the intersection of Highway 43 and Cedar Oak and join Hidden Springs directly to Old River Road. This project will involve taking a major swath of mature trees and greenspace from Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and will have a major negative impact on both the church and the traffic in the Robinwood neighborhood.
The city alleges that this project will improve traffic flow on Highway 43 and improve safety but clearly it will do neither. The traffic study that purports to justify the project is more than eight years old and is obsolete. When the city council voted to approve this project in 2021 it barely passed on a 3-2 vote. It is time for the city council to revisit this expensive boondoggle and cancel it.
Clyde Farris
West Linn
Meagan Vidal is leader our kids need on school board
I distinctly remember meeting Maegan during orientation in 2021. We were still in the throes of the pandemic and nervous about our son’s first elementary school experience. She greeted every parent with boundless energy, making us feel welcomed and empowered us to get involved.
Maegan makes access to resources a priority for all families. This fall Maegan participated in a “Back to School” event at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. This event allowed inmates to help their kids pick out school supplies. Also, when our counselor expressed a desire to help some of the families in our school which had been negatively impacted by COVID, Maegan helped set up a holiday drive which directly supported over 70 kids in our community. Her empathy and awareness of the areas in our community that can get overlooked are key to what makes her such a good leader.
With the board due to review Reading Curriculum options this year, there is no one I would trust more than Maegan to be a part of that decision. Her abilities to listen and follow through are second to none. She has my vote, and I hope you will join me in electing her to the WLWV School Board.