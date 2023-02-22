Honor those who use their power, wealth for good

We often make MEANS (methods) into ENDS (goals). We turn money — a means/mechanism for exchanging goods and services — into the goal of acquiring more and more money. This results in serious distortions such as people with several homes and people living on the street. We have people with lavish lifestyles and people living deprived lifestyles.

Christine letter

Garcia

