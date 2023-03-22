Why I voted for Relyea

It is with the understanding that this letter will not be published, if at all, until well after the outcome of the March 14 City Council election. However, after reading Benda Perry’s strategically vile attack on councilor William (Bill) Relyea (“Incumbent Shouldn’t Be Guaranteed Reelection,” Tidings, March 8, 2023) in his effort to be reelected, I was motivated to respond.