It is with the understanding that this letter will not be published, if at all, until well after the outcome of the March 14 City Council election. However, after reading Benda Perry’s strategically vile attack on councilor William (Bill) Relyea (“Incumbent Shouldn’t Be Guaranteed Reelection,” Tidings, March 8, 2023) in his effort to be reelected, I was motivated to respond.
It’s blatantly obvious that Perry absolutely despises the man, and that may have been all the incentive I needed to cast a vote in his favor. But there are other reasons why I voted for William Relyea.
At the Feb. 21 meeting of the Bolton Neighborhood Association, Relyea was one of four candidates that accepted the invitation to attend the Candidates Forum. His responses to Association member’s questions were perceptive and insightful, validated his advocacy for the residents of this community, and demonstrated his considerable knowledge and experience involving land use policy and law.
As a member of the council, Relyea and his colleagues have accomplished a lot of good things since Perry left office: 1) The establishment of a police advisory group; 2) Enacted policies to enforce accountability of the council for matters relating to the police department and the city manager; 3) Developed a refined understanding and implementation of legal services; 4) Compelled greater efforts to improve communication and relationships with neighborhood associations, encourage citizen involvement in land use matters, and remove obstacles to community engagement; 5) The bitter discord and contentious environment that existed in the course of Perry’s term has been replaced with collaborative civility, productive dialog and transparent policy decisions.
Relyea has never been inclined to grandstand nor is he prone to exploit digital and printed media platforms to facilitate vindictive attacks upon current and former members of council or residents with differing opinions or points of view.
A resident of West Linn for more than two decades, Relyea’s sensibilities and knowledge, as well as his professional experience and years of serving as a neighborhood association president, planning commissioner, city councilor and city council president is unequaled. Our community has benefited greatly from his presence in the council, and that is why I voted to reelect William Relyea.
Vince Miles
West Linn
We need educators like Schumaker on school board
I am voting for Dan Schumaker for the WLWV School board. I have known Dan for several years. He was my oldest son’s advanced math teacher at Athey Creek and his high school basketball coach for 3 years. Dan is one of the nicest people I know. He is a dedicated educator who has always put students as his first priority. We need educators to serve on school boards as they have so much experience to bring to the table.
I also briefly worked with Dan when he was principal at Wilsonville HS. I supervise student teachers from George Fox University and he was always eager to take on our candidates for their practicum. I would see him in the halls interacting with both staff and students when I was there. Dan is a lifelong learner and his dedication to WLWV schools for so many years is commendable.
Dan has the highest integrity and listens well to all parties before making decisions. He is a superb role model in all facets for students and staff members. I believe he will make an excellent addition to our school board as he comes with a desire and purpose for our school district to facilitate excellence in the students we serve. I am thrilled to be voting for an excellent leader in our education system and I know he will make an informed board member. Please vote for Daniel Schumaker.