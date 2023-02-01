As a parent, it’s important to understand the role that city councils and school boards play in our children’s education. City councils provide funding and resources to support the educational system, while school boards handle day-to-day operations and the education of our children. Both institutions have a direct impact on the quality of education our kids receive and their preparation for the future.
We can advocate for our city council to invest in our schools and ensure they provide a safe and healthy learning environment. We can also get involved in our local school board and make sure our voices are heard in decisions that affect our children’s education.
Both city councils and school boards have the responsibility to address issues that affect the overall health and well-being of students, such as providing healthy meals, promoting physical activity and addressing issues such as bullying and mental health. As parents, we can advocate for our children and work with these institutions to make sure that our kids have the support they need to succeed.
City councils and school boards play a vital role in shaping the future of our communities, and as parents, we have a responsibility to understand and participate in these institutions to ensure that our children receive the best possible education and opportunities.
In conclusion, I can’t think of a better way to lift our children higher than closing out the Oppenlander litigation this year.
Tanner Woody
West Linn
Dan Schumaker for WLWV School Board: Our district must lift all students
All parents dream of success for their children. As a school board member, I will ensure every student is given a school experience that sets them up for a lifetime of success.
Responsive leadership
Our community deserves no less from its board than my students expected of me as an educator: Listen to concerns and help create a path forward for all.
Appreciation of diversity
As our community evolves, we as a school district must evolve and this means recognizing the different cultures of our students. Diversity brings a welcome richness and depth to our community and our classrooms.
Focus on students
School districts are large organizations. They manage properties and employees, and have a million moving parts. Every issue we face affects student learning and this must be at the forefront of our decision making.
Responsible budgeting
Districts have an obligation to make responsible use of the funds entrusted to them. Learning spaces that promote sound practice, technology that addresses the needs of all learners, schools that are not overcrowded.
Whether leading in the classroom or from the principal’s chair, my job was always to serve our students to the best of my ability. I will do the same as a school board member.