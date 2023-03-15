I would like to offer my strong endorsement of Dan Schumaker for the WLWV School Board. I worked with Dan at Athey Creek Middle School and can attest to his powerful advocacy for students. He is committed to making WLWV a district where all students are challenged academically and offered a place to belong through its many outstanding extracurricular programs.
His deep commitment and experience as an educator gives him a strong foundation as a candidate. He is a 30-year community member, a parent of two WLWV-educated children and a long-time teacher/administrator who served in three WLWV schools. This history provides Dan with a unique and powerful perspective to serve on the WLWV School Board.
Dan’s patience, kindness, listening skills and intellect are just some of his strong assets. Additionally, he is a reasonable and creative problem solver who, as an administrator, worked successfully with members of the community, teachers, and students. These qualities and his calm demeanor make him an outstanding candidate for the WLWV School Board. Dan will always do what’s best for kids, and that is what I want most from any member of the WLWV School Board.
Paris Hancock
West Linn
Maegan Vidal for school board
I am excited to support Maegan Vidal, candidate for position 2 of the West Linn Wilsonville School Board. We need a strong School Board that values education and lives equity and inclusion so all children in the school district can thrive.
Maegan and I serve on the Wilsonville Public Library Foundation Board of Directors. Maegan comes prepared to the board meetings, listens carefully, asks insightful questions, and helps us reach consensus. These are skills that will serve her well on the School Board. She keeps the community in mind when we evaluate projects we currently support and when we discuss new opportunities.
Maegan managed the communications and the promotion of our Library Foundation’s first Stay at Home and Read fundraiser. She wrote press releases and social media posts and kept our small team on track with other advertising tasks. Maegan is a team player, leads by example and keeps her commitments. We can trust her to be an effective School Board member.
With a son in fourth grade she is familiar with our school district’s policies and what it takes to provide an environment in which children are encouraged to learn.
Please join me in voting for Maegan Vidal in May.
Hilly Alexander
Wilsonville
Congress must protect Medicare Advantage
Through my work as a State Senator, I dedicated my time and energy to the causes most important to my constituents. That meant getting myself immersed in a range of issues. One of the topics that was so important to discuss was health care, which plays a role in every Oregonians life. As I look back on my time in the state Senate, one thing that has remained consistent is the popularity of and support for Medicare Advantage.
Because of the great things I had heard about the program, I decided to enroll in it myself after I retired. I am very glad to know I’m supported with high-quality and affordable care.
Medicare Advantage is an example of a premiere public-private partnership truly benefiting people over the age of 65 and individuals with disabilities. Medicare Advantage continues to provide high-quality health care for all types of people and in all financial situations, which is especially valuable for retirees who may be on a fixed income. The program goes above and beyond to offer an array of services like in-home care, transportation needs and telehealth, constantly updating to meet new patient needs all while keeping everything affordable.
I’m hopeful that leaders in Congress will protect this vital program which positively impacts the lives of over 30 million Americans and say no to any proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage.