Vidal is choice for school board
I’m voting for Maegan Vidal for WLWV School Board Position 2. Maegan believes in every student’s right to a quality education.
Maegan understands WLWV’s diversity, its successes and failures and how to learn from them, and the importance of making schools welcoming for all. My family moved to West Linn looking for better schools, and a vote for Maegan supports the exceptional programs we found in WLWV.
Maegan supports research-based ideas to increase literacy among struggling students, from pushing the school board to select a proven reading curriculum to implementing effective ESL learning tools.
She speaks knowledgeably about resources to address mental health issues in the classroom so schools are safe, welcoming spaces for all students.
As PTA president of her son’s school, she supports collaboration between families, staff and students. No wonder her endorsements include Next Up and Stand for Children.
As a director of the Wilsonville Library Foundation and former member of the Multnomah County Library Advisory Board, she’s a proven leader in institutions that make our community a better place for everyone.
Vote for innovative and inclusive educational policies for every student in WLWV. Vote for Maegan Vidal.
Devani Scheidler
West Linn
Vidal will advocate for all children
Maegan is a passionate advocate for children of all abilities. She believes in creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment by addressing some of the major barriers to success. In her day-to-day work, Maegan has seen first hand how our children’s health and mental wellness has been affected by the pandemic. By providing schools with the resources they need like mental health support and proper staffing, we can work collectively to help our children excel. Let’s provide the children with an advocate like Maegan who has the energy and drive to get them the support they need.
Jenelle Reid
Wilsonville
For school board election, look at campaign funds
Follow the money spent in the WLWV School Board election. Read the election finance reports published by the Secretary of State. There are two WLWV school board candidates whose campaigns have hired consultants Stan Pulliam, failed Republican gubernatorial candidate and city of Sandy mayor, and his wife, MacKensey Pulliam, organizer of the group who lead the book banning charge at recent school board meetings. The two run Noble Consulting and push a religious right agenda. And their WLWV candidates would do the same. Research the candidates thoroughly before you vote. And please vote! High turnout reflects the true will of the community.
We have award-winning schools in our district and I am the proud mother of two graduates and celebrate my four grandchildren who are thriving at Cedaroak Primary and Rosemont Ridge Middle School. It would be devastating for all kinds of reasons if our school board is taken over by theocrats.
Susan Tate
West Linn
Vote Bialostosky for mayor
West Linn voters have a very important election coming up soon. On May 16 we will be asked to choose our next mayor and without doubt, the choice for me will be Rory Bialostosky.
I first met Rory during my time on City Council. As a student, he was already engaged in issues like parking for West Linn High School students. He joined me at the early tolling meetings held in Portland and gave very knowledgeable and compelling testimony. Rory remained engaged in city politics and was subsequently elected to the City Council. He demonstrated preparedness and understanding of the issues, rapidly becoming an effective member.
Rory’s tenure has not been without its challenges as the City Council frequently had to function without all five members. Since assuming the role of interim mayor in January, he has successfully led the council through multiple issues while having only three members. He follows West Linn code, even when decisions may be unpopular. This has been done with efficiency, respectfulness and professionalism.
Electing our new mayor is an important decision, and one not to be taken lightly. Unfortunately, elections occurring outside the regular schedule often result in low voter turnout. This was true in the recent March election for two new city councilors, when less than 28% of West Linn citizens returned their ballots.
We are lucky to have a candidate of Rory’s caliber and I’m confident that the voters of West Linn will recognize this and elect him as their next mayor.
Brenda Perry
West Linn
Bill Relyea for West Linn mayor
These are challenging times! West Linn desperately needs compassionate, skillful and experienced leadership, which is why I strongly endorse Bill Relyea for mayor. In addition to many decades of professional administrative, management and program direction experience, Bill has 16 years of public service here in West Linn, including as a city councilor and planning commission member. Given the challenges West Linn is facing from ODOT/tolling, the Oppenlander fiasco and continuing pressures to develop Stafford, we need his wise counsel and proven ability to support and work with all members of our community as well as our city manager and staff.
Roger Straus
West Linn
Schumaker is proven leader
Public education must ensure that every student and family is seen, heard and respected. All students should feel they belong. I saw these values put into practice at Wilsonville High School, where Dan Schumaker served as principal for several years. Dan was a thoughtful, trusted mentor for our staff and a staunch advocate for the four pillars of our school (Academics, Activities, Arts, Athletics).
During Dan’s tenure, WVHS had one of Oregon’s highest graduation rates; our fine and performing arts students AND our science and math students won local, state, regional and national awards; our robotics team competed at the PNW and World Championships; our sports teams featured top scholar-athletes and competed at elite levels; and our student body earned the NWOC league’s Sportsmanship Award in consecutive years.
Our community is becoming more diverse, culturally and socio-economically. As art educator and community arts leader, I aimed to break down barriers by producing public artworks and cultural events to celebrate diverse voices. I could not have been successful without Dan’s support.
I would love to see Dan’s values and track record be an asset for the entire school district. Please join me in voting for Dan Schumaker for WLWV School Board!
Christopher Shotola-Hardt
Wilsonville
Maegan Vidal, Dan Schumaker, for WLWV School Board
Maegan Vidal and Dan Schumaker deserve your support for West Linn Wilsonville School Board Positions 2 and 4. Both have a strong commitment to academic excellence, responsible budgeting, and most importantly, to students.
Dan’s commitment to students is demonstrated through his 30-year career in education where he served as teacher and administrator in both West Linn and Wilsonville, including principal at Wilsonville High School. After retirement, he remains committed to kids, serving as a CASA volunteer, and on the WLWV Budget Committee.
Maegan’s career focus is also on kids, creating quality pediatric healthcare at Legacy’s Randall Children’s Hospital. She is engaged in the community, serving on the Wilsonville Public Library Board. With a child in District schools, she serves on the Lowrie Primary PTA Executive Council, including President.
As past member of the WLWV School Board and Past President of Oregon School Boards Association, I support Dan’s and Maegan’s track records of leadership and commitment to students and encourage you to vote for them.
Betty Reynolds
West Linn
The best choice for WLWV schools
Living in West Linn for 31 years, and teaching in Wilsonville for the past 8 years, I know Dan Schumaker is the most qualified school board candidate!
I have interacted with Dan in three different capacities. As a student he treated me with care and compassion as I was challenged by advanced math concepts. He closed the gaps in my understanding, giving me confidence to excel in math. Dan puts students first.
As an educator, Dan encouraged us to use data to evaluate the needs of our underserved student populations. In doing so he increased student achievement. Dan elevates the people around him.
As a parent, I have concerns about the disruptions in our classrooms and lagging reading skills of our students. My child deserves the best; so does your child. Dan is listening to me. Dan is listening to you. Dan is synthesizing our feedback and will use his experience to serve ALL students and parents in our schools. Voting for Dan is a vote for our children to become part of the greatest generation yet. Join me in voting for Dan Schumaker for Position 4 on the WLWV School Board!
CJ Koll
West Linn