Should we vote for a candidate because they are an incumbent? Unfortunately, the answer for many is yes. This becomes relevant to West Linn as Councilor Bill Relyea is seeking a second term. So before casting this vote, perhaps we should examine some history.
Four years ago, he and Jules Walters found themselves unopposed for the two open council positions. Ms. Walters continued with a campaign so the citizens of West Linn could understand her values and what she would bring to the council. However, Mr. Relyea did nothing and just waited for his inevitable election.
This was concerning as it appeared to show disinterest in West Linn issues. I hoped it would change once he was elected. Unfortunately, I have seen no evidence of this. He talks of “incessant arguing at the dais” and providing “the reasonable-person perspective.” In fact, he joined former Councilors Cummings and Sakelik in their endless disagreements and often voted to give them a 3:2 majority. He was also involved in the dismissal of City Manager Stein and contributed to the embarrassing debacle at the 2021 swearing in of new councilors.
In his Tidings profile, he identified that “good communication is key to success.” I agree and would like to see more than just words. Communication includes listening to all citizens, not just the regular few that testify at council meetings.
Again, in this election, Bill Relyea is an absent candidate. Minimal attendance at forums, no signs or campaigning, and what is more telling, no endorsements.
Brenda Perry
West Linn
Schumaker is right choice for school board
I will vote for Dan Schumaker for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.
I first met Dan when we both taught at West Linn High School. We had a relatively new student data management system and I had my share of questions about it. Dan became my go-to person for answers because he took it upon himself to develop expertise in the system, not because it was his job responsibility or because he got paid extra for it, but because he wanted to master the technology and then be available to support his colleagues with it.
That’s the kind of person I want on my school board. A proven leader who knows education inside and out, who never stops striving to learn, and whose primary drive is student success.
Dan is thoughtful, pragmatic, poised and collaborative, and I am confident he will maintain and advance our district’s excellence. Please join me in voting for Dan Schumaker for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.