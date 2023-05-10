Our kids need Schumaker on school board
I am a long-term resident of Wilsonville and my three adult children received a great education from primary through high school in the WLWV district. I believe in providing the best education for students at all levels of the educational spectrum and to prepare them well for college or career. To succeed, children not meeting early metrics need supportive, targeted interventions that address their specific needs, not a Back to Basics approach.
We need to create opportunities for high school students to earn community college credits and/or develop technical skills, for those who choose to move right into the job market. We need to offer our students after school opportunities in music, theater, art, sports, robotics and science to broaden their education and work with other students of different backgrounds and perspectives.
Dan Schumaker shares these values and has dedicated his life to education as a teacher, assistant principal and high school Principal. Our children are the future, and they need Dan on the WLWV school board. Please join me – Vote for Dan Schumaker for Position 4 on the WLWV School Board. You have your ballot, don’t wait, VOTE for Dan.
Debbie Arce
Wilsonville
Schumaker, Vidal will keep district strong
This school board election may be among the most consequential that our district will face.
WLWV is one of the top-rated school districts in the state, and Dan Schumaker and Maegan Vidal are the candidates best equipped to keep it that way. Our current curriculum integrates foreign language, music and poetry, gardening, art, robotics and business management, which give our students math and reading skills applicable to life and future career paths. We are focusing on the whole person to provide our students with a variety of opportunities to find relevance in the skills they learn. Those advocating “Back to Basics” would measure our kids’ success by collective test scores rather than their growth as human beings. Our kids are more than numbers.
So-called “parental rights” advocates lobbied last month to remove important books from our schools, and rightly, our community decided against it. We face a regressive and coordinated attack on our school curriculum by those who fail to see the value our schools offer.
Dan and Maegan have already put in the work to make WLWV among the top-rated school districts in the state. Please VOTE for Dan Schumaker and Maegan Vidal for the WLWV School Board.
Jake Gano
West Linn
Moody will put kids, parents, community first
As a mother of two young children here in West Linn, I am writing to urge West Linn & Wilsonville voters to vote for Ajax Moody for school board before May 16.
Ajax is currently a volunteer coach for WLWV children & now he is ready to commit to a larger volunteer role as a school board member in order to positively impact more children.
Ajax and his wife have children of their own, and understand the importance of academics and the priority of education first. Ajax Moody is committed to high academic standards by focusing on the basics of math, writing, reading and science.
It says a lot about his priorities, because he has not accepted local partisan political endorsements and money from large political organizations, which whom do not belong in the decision making of our schools! This shows his true ability to put our kids, parents and community first. Please vote for Ajax Moody … he is ready to step up for the children in our district and create a positive change.
Tricia Britton
West Linn
Rory Bialostosky is a proven leader
Serving alongside Rory Bialostosky, West Linn’s youngest ever City Councilor and Mayor (interim) since we were elected in 2020, I feel qualified to speak to his character and leadership. Rory’s leadership qualities were evident from our first meeting, when as a student at West Linn High School, he took the initiative to advocate on behalf of students for access to parking, resulting in the creation of over 100, newly painted parking spaces on nearby overpasses that would not impact the neighborhood.
While still in college, Rory again stepped up for his community to run for city council in 2020 with the express goal to serve on a collaborative and coalition-building council. His active engagement with community residents and business owners, city staff, neighboring city and state leaders advocating on matters such as economic development, public safety, community resiliency and tolling impact mitigation has achieved measurable results. Plans to revitalize the waterfront and the renovation of Historic City Hall are moving forward.
He has built relationships within the police department while also supporting police oversight. He voted in favor of funding the renovations of the Robinwood Station Community Center to improve use and access. With Rory’s recent leadership and advocacy at the Federal, State and local level, West Linn has been encouraged to ask for $10 million in funding to offset the cost of replacing our waterline under the I-205 bridge and I-205 tolling is being reconsidered. Want results?
Vote for Rory.
Mary Baumgardner
West Linn City Council president
Impressed with Bialostosky
My husband and I recently retired and moved to the West Linn community about one year ago. We love our city and love living here. We have become increasingly impressed with Mayor Bialostosky and all that he has accomplished and plans to accomplish to benefit our city. I also had the opportunity to sit in on a meeting with Rory and see firsthand his competence, humility and ability to lead.
Kate McKinzie
West Linn