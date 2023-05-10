graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

Our kids need Schumaker on school board

I am a long-term resident of Wilsonville and my three adult children received a great education from primary through high school in the WLWV district. I believe in providing the best education for students at all levels of the educational spectrum and to prepare them well for college or career. To succeed, children not meeting early metrics need supportive, targeted interventions that address their specific needs, not a Back to Basics approach.