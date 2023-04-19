Ajax Moody has proven his dedication and talent of developing children’s skills through his volunteer work as a coach. He now wants to dedicate his time in developing better academics for all West Linn and Wilsonville children in the public school system. Not long ago, Ajax discovered that one of his children was struggling academically. In fact, over 40% of WLWV students are reading below grade level. Ajax felt called to step up, and has been following along watching the board meetings ever since. He hears the community asking for a scientific reading program, and he wants to deliver that to our students. I reached out to Ajax as a soon to be father who is hoping to put our child into the WLWV public schools’ system. After speaking to Ajax, I can hear his excitement with wanting to get on the board and deliver high-quality education. I encourage our WLWV community to vote for Ajax Moody by May 16 for WLWV school board. Remember you do not have to have children in the public school system to get involved, any concerned member of our community is a stakeholder in our children’s future. Please visit www.ajaxmoodyforschoolboard.com for more information.
Dean Brandsen
West Linn
Ajax Moody will advocate for parental involvement
West Linn and Wilsonville community please join me in voting for volunteer coach and father of three Ajax Moody by May 16. It is a hard job to be a school board member, we are a diverse community, with differing views, we need someone who is truly nonpartisan that’s not going to alienate half the population. When reviewing his website and voters’ pamphlet it was obvious, he is that candidate. Ajax choose not to accept political partisan endorsements because he is here for ALL of the community. Ajax’s quiet and respectful personality along with his business and project management background will allow him to make the best decisions for your family. Ajax’s top focus is academics, transparency and student safety. I looked at his social media and I loved that he took the extra step to submit testimony for SB 409 which simply asks for curriculum to be viewable online for parents. Vote Ajax Moody by May 16.
Mary Tornblom
Wilsonville
Maegan Vidal and Dan Schumaker are best choices for WLWV School Board
Our district is at a pivotal moment. We have deep divides in our community over what public education means and what it should provide for our children to thrive. As an engineer, former business owner and parent of kids who went to WLWV schools, I know that expanding public education enhances opportunity, and narrowing it leaves our kids behind.
This is probably the most important school board election in our history. Maegan Vidal and Dan Schumaker are the only candidates who know that narrowing curriculum under the guise of “getting back to basics,” excludes the robust science, history and art education that children need to succeed in the future job market. We must all stand up for a robust public education experience and ensure we don’t leave any child behind.
Maegan and Dan have shown up for our district. Maegan is the only candidate in her race who has children in schools in our district, and Dan has devoted his career and livelihood as a teacher, principal and administrator to our district. These two candidates have my vote and I hope they have yours too.
Michelle Labrie Ripple
Wilsonville
WLWV school board — please vote for Ajax Moody and Amy Nichols
Ajax Moody and Amy Nichols are true non-partisan candidates running for the WLWV school board. They are communicating with, open to and being inclusive with our ENTIRE community. One of the most important ways they are doing this is by NOT receiving donations from any local partisan politicians or political organizations. School board members deal with a large variety of issues and many different community members. I love that these two are not tethered by any special interests and will do what is best for kids. They also see parents as partners. Two large duties of school board members are ato make sure that our kids are safe and that a high level of academics is being achieved. Both Ajax and Amy recognize the big problem that OVER 40% of the students in our district are reading BELOW grade level. Their platform of emphasizing a transparent curriculum and the teaching of the basics is another reason I am asking for our community to vote for Ajax Moody and Amy Nichols by May 16.