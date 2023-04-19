graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

Vote Ajax on May 16

Ajax Moody has proven his dedication and talent of developing children’s skills through his volunteer work as a coach. He now wants to dedicate his time in developing better academics for all West Linn and Wilsonville children in the public school system. Not long ago, Ajax discovered that one of his children was struggling academically. In fact, over 40% of WLWV students are reading below grade level. Ajax felt called to step up, and has been following along watching the board meetings ever since. He hears the community asking for a scientific reading program, and he wants to deliver that to our students. I reached out to Ajax as a soon to be father who is hoping to put our child into the WLWV public schools’ system. After speaking to Ajax, I can hear his excitement with wanting to get on the board and deliver high-quality education. I encourage our WLWV community to vote for Ajax Moody by May 16 for WLWV school board. Remember you do not have to have children in the public school system to get involved, any concerned member of our community is a stakeholder in our children’s future. Please visit www.ajaxmoodyforschoolboard.com for more information.

