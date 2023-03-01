Vote for Maegan Vidal for West Linn-Wilsonville School District
I recently met Maegan Vidal who has announced she is running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board and was immediately impressed by her passion, knowledge, and drive to serve all our children. As we talked, I was pleased to learn about who she is, what she stands for and what she wants to achieve on the board. She brings her experience as a parent with a student in the district and as a Parent-Teacher Association leader at Lowrie Primary School, and in her professional role of advocating for children in her position as a Physician Outreach and Engagement Advisor. She embodies the values that we in the district need and stand for in terms of quality education, access for all, fiscal responsibility, a focus on mental health and most importantly to me, as a college professor, career readiness. She will represent our voice on the school board to ensure that all our children in the district gain the skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in the future career of their choice whether in the highly valued vocations in trades and crafts or those who want to go to college. I encourage you to learn more about Maegan Vidal and vote for her on May 16.
Mary Pettenger
Wilsonville
Vidal can balance all perspectives as board member
I’m the school counselor at Lowrie Primary, and I whole-heartedly endorse Maegan Vidal’s candidacy for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. Maegan was our 2021-2 PTA President and continues to support our families in many ways aligned with our district’s core values that are focused on ensuring every student is met where they’re at and supported social emotionally and academically to ensure they can dream and unleash their genius. To accomplish this, we partner closely with community members — families, school staff, state/county agencies, nonprofits and businesses — drawing from their collective strengths to create inclusive, equitable and diverse learning environments. Maegan has been instrumental in helping us accomplish this with her tireless vision, commitment and work with our students and their families.
Maegan said yes to leadership without hesitation in our transition from COVID back to in-person learning — a very difficult time for all. She brought a positive, thoughtful energy to our school with many innovative ideas that helped families feel welcome: Maegan created coffee with the principal; supported staff financially to increase their diverse resources; ran family movie nights; and created our first LGBTQ+ family night. I feel Maegan has a pulse on our very diverse community delicately balancing all perspectives, helping every family deepen their sense of belonging.