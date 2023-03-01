Vote for Maegan Vidal for West Linn-Wilsonville School District

I recently met Maegan Vidal who has announced she is running for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board and was immediately impressed by her passion, knowledge, and drive to serve all our children. As we talked, I was pleased to learn about who she is, what she stands for and what she wants to achieve on the board. She brings her experience as a parent with a student in the district and as a Parent-Teacher Association leader at Lowrie Primary School, and in her professional role of advocating for children in her position as a Physician Outreach and Engagement Advisor. She embodies the values that we in the district need and stand for in terms of quality education, access for all, fiscal responsibility, a focus on mental health and most importantly to me, as a college professor, career readiness. She will represent our voice on the school board to ensure that all our children in the district gain the skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in the future career of their choice whether in the highly valued vocations in trades and crafts or those who want to go to college. I encourage you to learn more about Maegan Vidal and vote for her on May 16.