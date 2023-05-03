The best choice for WLWV schools
Living in West Linn for 31 years, and teaching in Wilsonville for the past 8 years, I know Dan Schumaker is the most qualified school board candidate!
I have interacted with Dan in three different capacities. As a student he treated me with care and compassion as I was challenged by advanced math concepts. He closed the gaps in my understanding, giving me confidence to excel in math. Dan puts students first.
As an educator, Dan encouraged us to use data to evaluate the needs of our underserved student populations. In doing so he increased student achievement. Dan elevates the people around him.
As a parent, I have concerns about the disruptions in our classrooms and lagging reading skills of our students. My child deserves the best; so does your child. Dan is listening to me. Dan is listening to you. Dan is synthesizing our feedback and will use his experience to serve ALL students and parents in our schools. Voting for Dan is a vote for our children to become part of the greatest generation yet. Join me in voting for Dan Schumaker for Position 4 on the WLWV School Board!
CJ Koll
West Linn
Vote for Dan Schumaker — a leader parents can trust
As a parent in the WLWV School District, I care deeply about our schools. As a graduate of WLHS myself, I know the exceptional opportunities our students have in our schools. I am also acutely aware of the challenges our students face following three years of a pandemic. Therefore now, more than ever, we need a leader who listens to parents and brings leadership in our district. That leader is Dan Schumaker.
I was thrilled when I heard Dan was running for the WLWV School Board — he was a math teacher when I attended WLHS and was always someone students could trust, inspiring excellence in math. The opportunity to serve our school district again called to Dan and we parents are all luckier for it. Having Dan on the WLWV School Board ensures parents have a voice in the district that we can trust. Dan understands the challenges educators face and how our students need remedial literacy and numeracy education. Dan brings leadership to guide our schools to once again be exceptional places of learning.
It is rare for local voters to have such a qualified candidate as Dan Schumaker. We owe it to our students and to the staff in our schools to have the kind of leadership Dan will bring back to our district. Please join me in voting for Dan Schumaker by May 16 for Position 4 on the WLWV School Board!
Jenny Koll
West Linn
Dan Schumaker — the most qualified candidate
Looking for the most qualified school board candidate? Dan’s served kids — he has extensive, successful experience as a parent, coach, teacher, administrator and child advocate — check. Dan’s served our schools — he has collaborated with students, parents and staff in multiple capacities at the middle and high school level on both sides of our district — check. Dan understands our communities — he has served both West Linn and Wilsonville through school roles, community service and volunteer opportunities — check. Dan collaborates and leads — he listens to a collection of perspectives and then makes decisions moving forward that are the best possible moves for students now, and in the future — check. Dan is never satisfied with status quo — he recognizes what needs work and how to make it better, what is good and how to make it great, what is great and how to make it excellent — check. Some candidates check some of these boxes, Dan Schumaker has recognized excellence in checking them all! Please join me in checking the box on your ballot and electing Dan Schumaker to WLWV School Board Position 4.
Jay Schauer
West Linn
Ajax Moody for WLWV school board
As a mother of three I will be voting for Ajax Moody for the WLWV school board. My family moved from Portland because of the great schools, after one year I‘m disappointed. Our daughter is in a class where class is stopped at least three times a week due to outbursts, foul language at teachers and students, items thrown and meltdowns. She and her classmates are missing learning time every week until the teacher can deal with the student. Her education is interrupted, uncountable lost hours and being grade levels behind are all threats to her and her classmates. I volunteer every week in my other child’s class and I have witnessed many of these uncontrollable kids in classes. I question if teachers are even able to provide a safe learning environment. They need someone on the board who can support teachers and students. Ajax Moody has several great qualities, but I am most struck by his sincere focus on teaching high quality academics and safety. Ajax has acknowledged safety as a big problem and has already reached out to other districts who are successful in decreasing this safety and learning risk. Because of this I will be voting for Ajax Moody May 16.
Lindsey Borland
Wilsonville
Vidal, Schumaker are best choices for community
Getting parents involved in schools and ensuring our students meet reading and math levels are essential goals for our community. By voting for Maegan Vidal and Dan Schumaker, we can elect people who will champion these goals and know that how we accomplish them will be a community decision.
Candidates Ajax Moody and Amy Nichols have already made up their minds. I’m glad that we’re asking questions about what is being read and taught in schools, and change may be needed. But I’m not for having whoever is the angriest and has the most time and money to show up to public comment periods decide.
Maegan and Dan will sustain our commitments to safe, inclusive schools by taking intentional steps in how we design our classrooms and curriculum.
Please join me in voting for Maegan Vidal and Dan Schumaker for West Linn Wilsonville School Board to ask tough questions about what is taught in our schools, support parent involvement, and reflect our community’s values of diversity and inclusion.
Garet Prior
Wilsonville
Support Relyea for West Linn mayoral election
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Bill Relyea, who is running for mayor in the upcoming election. As a resident of this community, I believe that Bill has the vision, experience and leadership skills necessary to make our city an even better place to live. Bill’s background as an attorney and an engineer will be valuable in decision-making as West Linn moves into the future.
Bill Relyea has an impressive record of public service, having served as a planning commissioner, City Councilman President and other city positions such as Parker Crest Neighborhood President. In addition, Bill has a clear understanding of the challenges facing our city and has developed innovative solutions to address them. For example, Bill worked to create West Linn’s first Committee for Citizen Involvement in 2006.
Moreover, I have been impressed by Bill’s commitment to listening to the concerns of residents and working collaboratively to find solutions. He has demonstrated a willingness to engage with all members of the community, regardless of political affiliation or background, and has shown a genuine concern for the well-being of our city and its residents. Bill understands the need for police oversight, community-led land use planning and development practices, creating community centers for emergency management purposes, protecting the environment and historical resources and supporting the rural character of the Stafford Hamlet.
I believe that Bill is the right person to lead our city forward and to build a brighter future for all of us. I urge my fellow residents to join me in supporting Bill in the upcoming election.
Julia Simpson
West Linn