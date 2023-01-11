My wife and I enjoy walking in our West Linn neighborhood. Occasionally, when we walk, we bring our “grabbers” and a bag and pick up the trash we find along the route. Often, by the next day, we see more trash on the route we just cleaned. It can be very disheartening that people don’t care more about our city than this.

Today we were pleasantly surprised to see two children picking up trash in one of the water retention areas we pass on our walk. This one happens to be at the corner of Bland Circle and Salamo Drive. It is quite large and a year-round home to several ducks. It was heartening to see these two kids working to clean up this area. It is unfortunate that when the city comes to mow down the weeds in these areas, they don’t, for some inexplicable reason, also pick up the accumulated trash. Doing so would probably only consume about an additional 15 minutes and it would make these areas look so much nicer. Today it fell to these two kids to make that happen and we are so proud of them for doing so.

Ed Schwarz is a West Linn resident.