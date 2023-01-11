My wife and I enjoy walking in our West Linn neighborhood. Occasionally, when we walk, we bring our “grabbers” and a bag and pick up the trash we find along the route. Often, by the next day, we see more trash on the route we just cleaned. It can be very disheartening that people don’t care more about our city than this.
Today we were pleasantly surprised to see two children picking up trash in one of the water retention areas we pass on our walk. This one happens to be at the corner of Bland Circle and Salamo Drive. It is quite large and a year-round home to several ducks. It was heartening to see these two kids working to clean up this area. It is unfortunate that when the city comes to mow down the weeds in these areas, they don’t, for some inexplicable reason, also pick up the accumulated trash. Doing so would probably only consume about an additional 15 minutes and it would make these areas look so much nicer. Today it fell to these two kids to make that happen and we are so proud of them for doing so.
It continually frustrates me to see the amount of trash (soft drink cans, fast food cups and wrappers, liquor bottles!!!, etc.) that our neighbors throw from their vehicles or discard while walking. I will never understand why they can’t just keep this trash with them and dispose of it at home or in a public receptacle.
I hope that those reading this note might consider doing what we saw these two kids doing. Perhaps make it one of your New Year’s resolutions (do people still do those?). Go out into your neighborhood, maybe once a month, and pick up the trash you see in the street, water retention areas or city parks. Doing so could make us all that much prouder of where we live. And, who knows, you might even get a chance to meet some of your neighbors. Thank you for considering this request.