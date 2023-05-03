graphics-our-opinion.jpg

With five candidates and no incumbents, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board election is a chance for a couple of newcomers to make a difference during a pivotal time in educational politics.

Current board members Chelsea King and Christy Thompson opted not to run for reelection at positions 2 and 4 respectively, prompting a handful of new faces to step up for the May 16 race. Ajax Moody, Maegan Vidal and Rob Zundel are running for position 2, while Dan Schumaker faces Amy Nichols for position 4.