With five candidates and no incumbents, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board election is a chance for a couple of newcomers to make a difference during a pivotal time in educational politics.
Current board members Chelsea King and Christy Thompson opted not to run for reelection at positions 2 and 4 respectively, prompting a handful of new faces to step up for the May 16 race. Ajax Moody, Maegan Vidal and Rob Zundel are running for position 2, while Dan Schumaker faces Amy Nichols for position 4.
We applaud the candidates for showing a genuine interest in district affairs and being willing to volunteer their time to look out for the best interests of students, teachers and community members. After interviewing each candidate during 30-minute editorial board sessions, we believe Vidal and Schumaker are the best choices in their respective races.
Vidal’s passion for education is apparent when you speak to her, and she has clearly done her homework when it comes to some of the most important issues in the district (such as reading curriculum, equity and mental health). She would also bring important perspectives to the board as a Wilsonville resident (all other incumbent board members are West Linn residents) and someone who works in pediatric health care. At a time when school boards across the country — including this one — are dealing with controversies over library books and gender identity, we were heartened to hear Vidal’s pledge to make schools safe places for all children.
Zundel and Moody are fine candidates, but some of their answers and platforms left us wanting. Zundel spoke of behavioral problems that he believes plague the district, but offered few specifics beyond the personal experiences of his children and grandchildren. He also did not appear to be very familiar with the current board and its recent endeavors.
Like Zundel, Moody has been sharply critical of the district — particularly when it comes to reading levels and general academic performance in recent years. He told us that the district had to bring its focus back to academics, but did not elaborate when we asked what he meant by that. In our conversation, he also alluded to the possibility of forming a committee that would review all books before they could be added to district libraries — a prospect that seems both cumbersome and unnecessary.
Both Moody and Zundel raise valid criticisms of the district and, while we aren’t endorsing their candidacies, we believe it is important for the board to listen to their concerns — particularly regarding reading curriculum.
Schumaker, meanwhile, stands out as the candidate most connected within the district, with 30 years under his belt as a teacher and principal. But we believe he will honestly evaluate even those he knows well within the district. His experience could also benefit a board that is losing two incumbents. He comes across as dedicated and practical and should fit nicely on this board.
A parent and community member who wants to help improve our local schools, Nichols deserves credit for stepping up. In talking to us, she cited experiences when she did not feel heard by the school board, and we agree that the board’s communication could be improved (as we have said in previous elections cycles as well). She also made a point of saying that she did not accept political endorsements because she did not want to find herself beholden to anyone as a board member — a healthy perspective. However, some of her comments about gender and gender identity in schools made us question how she would ensure all students feel welcome in school.
School board elections are crucial as we continue to deal with the educational and emotional fallout from the pandemic. More than anything, we encourage you to make your voice heard by voting on May 16.