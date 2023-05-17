graphics-citizens-views-opinion-letter.jpg

Kaelyn Cassidy’s article of May 5, 2023 contained at least one error and presented only arguments in opposition to term limits. I was surprised and disappointed the Spokesman made no effort to get “the other side’s” feedback before the article was printed.

You said, in error, that I resigned from the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board, but I was never on the School Board. I was a 10-year appointed member of the district’s Long Range Planning Committee and for 30 years volunteered to promote school bonds.