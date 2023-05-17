Kaelyn Cassidy’s article of May 5, 2023 contained at least one error and presented only arguments in opposition to term limits. I was surprised and disappointed the Spokesman made no effort to get “the other side’s” feedback before the article was printed.
You said, in error, that I resigned from the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board, but I was never on the School Board. I was a 10-year appointed member of the district’s Long Range Planning Committee and for 30 years volunteered to promote school bonds.
I was one of three petitioners and long-time Wilsonville residents that spent two years acquiring enough signatures to put the question of term limits on the ballot. The voters said “yes” to term limits and corresponding charter change by a margin of 65% to 35%. Apparently, today’s City Council thinks the voters were not smart enough in 2020, just three years ago, to understand what they were voting for.
Your article neglected to point out that Tim Knapp served as Council/Mayor for more than 20 years, and Charlotte Lehan served over 25 years. Yes, term limits did prevent them from being in office even longer, but the point of the election was not to have career politicians running our city government. The voters overwhelmingly approved term limits and many people still feel like all our government officials should have term limits.
The argument that holding people to serve no more than 12 years in 20 is still valid. If someone wants to be Mayor for two terms, then they should serve only one term as a Councilor.
The charter change also stopped the situation that had gone on for many years where a councilor resigns just a few months before the end of their term so an appointment can be made; then that person runs as an incumbent in the next election. The power of entrenched incumbency makes it difficult for new voices and directions to be heard.
It is interesting that in the Wilsonville Spokesman opinion article of May 14, 2020, the Pamplin Media editorial board said to “Vote no on term limits.” I hope the Wilsonville Spokesman will strive to be fair in their coverage of both sides of the term limits debate.
Doris Wehler is a Wilsonville resident.
Editor’s note: The original online article referenced Wehler’s “role with the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board,” which is accurate as the Long Range Planning Committee works with the school board. However, Wehler is correct that the wording might be misleading, and it has been clarified for print and online.