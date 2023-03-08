Glamorizing illegal street racing or going 132 mph is not responsible or moral behavior. Terrifying your friends and putting their safety at risk is nothing to be proud of.
All too often we see in the news an article about another tragic car accident. Frequently it is young people deceased, and counselors available at a local school.
Semi-organized but still illegal street takeover events continue. These dangerous parties disrupt and damage neighborhoods. The next headline after the weather improves could be heartbreaking. Multiple fatalities and disabling injuries can occur. Innocent people going or returning from work. Families driving or walking on the streets and sidewalks they paid for. Unsafe drivers and the people who come to watch and cheer them on, might be on the list. The first responders and medical professionals that will attempt to keep the unlucky ones alive are traumatized. The families and friends that receive the devastating phone call are shocked.
This is a quick review of some “priceless super-cool” memories.
Paul Walker age 40 and friend Roger Rodas age 38 in November 2013 lost their lives in a high-speed crash. Authorities had to use dental records to identify them.
Princess Diana age 36, boyfriend Dodi Fayed age 42, and their driver Henri Paul all died August 1997.
James Dean (a movie Star for the younger crowd reading this) age 24, lost his life in a collision in September 1955.
Steve Prefontaine, a world class Oregon runner, age 24, lost in May 1975.
Countless family members grieving forever the loss of their loved ones. Injured people suffering a lifetime of pain, missed opportunities and the inability to have a great life due to a moment of poor judgement.
In 2021, we lost 42,900 Americans in auto accidents. Oregon reported 599 fatalities in 2021, and 575 in 2022.
I hope I never hear another disturbing story of a senseless loss because of speeding, racing or other preventable reasons. Please stay safe.